Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard listed as out for Game 5 vs. Lakers

The Trail Blazers announced Tuesday afternoon that Damian Lillard is listed as out for Game 5 of the first-round playoff series against the Lakers on Wednesday.

The All-Star guard, who dislocated a finger on his left hand during Game 2, sprained his right knee during the second half of Game 4, left the court and did not return to play. He began limping late in the third quarter after pulling up to take a jump shot.

The results of a second MRI confirm Damian Lillard with a right knee sprain. Lillard is listed as out for Game 5. — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 25, 2020

The Lakers, who lead the best-of-seven playoff series three games to one, listed Rajon Rondo as doubtful for Game 5, and coach Frank Vogel said during his media session Tuesday that it’s “unlikely” the veteran point guard will play.

Lakers All-Star forward Anthony Davis, who left Game 4 in the second half because of back spasms and did not return, is ready to play, Vogel said. Davis had 18 points, five rebounds, five assists, two blocked shots and a steal in 17 minutes.

LeBron James led the Lakers to the 135-115 victory in Game 4. He finished with 30 points, 10 assists and six rebounds while making 10 of 12 shots from the field, including four of five from three-point range.