The Lakers are once again NBA champions.

With their 106-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, the Lakers won their 17th championship, tying the Boston Celtics for the most titles by an NBA team.

Here are some of the best images taken by longtime Los Angeles Times photographer Wally Skalij.

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo scores in front of Miami Heat forwards Bam Adebayo, left, and Jimmy Butler, right, during the second quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward LeBron James is hit in the face by Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder while driving to the basket in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward LeBron James puts up a shot over the Miami Heat during the first quarter in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis dunks over Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler in the first quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scores ahead of Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson during the first quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis blocks a shot by Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn during the second quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Alex Caruso fouls Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo during the second quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

