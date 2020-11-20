Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NBA free agency: How the Lakers roster is taking shape

Lakers forward LeBron James congratulates guard Alex Caruso after he scored against the Nuggets in a game Feb. 12, 2020.
Lakers forward LeBron James and guard Alex Caruso, celebrating during a game against the Nuggets last season, will be back to defend their title.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Broderick TurnerStaff Writer 
A look at how the Lakers’ roster is coming together during free agency, which opens at 3 p.m. PST Friday and continues through next week.

Players, Pos., Ht., Wt., Experience

Devontae Cacok, F, 6-8, 220, 1 year

Alex Caruso, G, 6-5, 182, 3 years

Talen Horton-Tucker, G, 6-4, 240, 1 year

LeBron James, F, 6-9, 250, 17 years

Kyle Kuzma, F, 6-8, 221, 3 years

JaVale McGee, C, 7-0, 270, 12 years

Dennis Schröder, G, 6-1, 172, 7 years

