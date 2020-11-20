NBA free agency: How the Lakers roster is taking shape
A look at how the Lakers’ roster is coming together during free agency, which opens at 3 p.m. PST Friday and continues through next week.
Players, Pos., Ht., Wt., Experience
Devontae Cacok, F, 6-8, 220, 1 year
Alex Caruso, G, 6-5, 182, 3 years
Talen Horton-Tucker, G, 6-4, 240, 1 year
LeBron James, F, 6-9, 250, 17 years
Kyle Kuzma, F, 6-8, 221, 3 years
JaVale McGee, C, 7-0, 270, 12 years
Dennis Schröder, G, 6-1, 172, 7 years
