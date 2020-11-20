NBA free agency: How the Lakers roster is taking shape

A look at how the Lakers ’ roster is coming together during free agency, which opens at 3 p.m. PST Friday and continues through next week.

Lakers forward LeBron James and guard Alex Caruso, celebrating during a game against the Nuggets last season, will be back to defend their title.

Newsletter All things Lakers, all the time.

Get all the Lakers news you need in Tania Ganguli's weekly newsletter.

Enter Email Address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.