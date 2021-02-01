Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Lakers

LeBron James hits a clutch shot, Lakers clamp down on defense to finish trip with win

Lakers forward LeBron James is fouled by Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari on a drive to the basket.
(John Bazemore / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
The Lakers already had been to Milwaukee, Chicago, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Detroit and Boston. Atlanta was city No. 7, and then, finally, they’d be home.

So when Dennis Schroder dribbled left, stopped at the elbow, got fouled and yelled, “And one,” maybe he was talking about how many more flights he was from his own bed.

After a long trip, the siren song pulling your mind home is loud, and in the final minutes of the Hawks game Monday night, it got louder and louder.

But the Lakers survived, LeBron James drilling a huge jumper and their defense getting tighter in the final minutes of a107-99 win.

Anthony Davis scored 25 points, James contributed 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and Montrezl Harrell chipped in 19 points off the bench, sending the team home with a 5-2 record on the season’s longest trip. Schroder had 16 points.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 25 points, while John Collins added 22 and Clint Capela finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The Lakers outscored Atlanta 32-23 in the fourth quarter, their offense waking up on a night when their outside shooting was largely off. And while their lead got cut to one in the final minutes, a timely deep triple from James ensured that the flight home would be a happy one.

LakersSports
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

