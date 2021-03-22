Lakers legend Elgin Baylor: Reaction to his death

Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame forward Elgin Baylor died Monday, and the expressions of sympathy and condolences followed from across the basketball world.

Fellow Lakers Hall of Famer Magic Johnson stated in on Twitter that before Michael Jordan and other high-flying NBA stars, there was Baylor.

RIP to the NBA’s first high flyer, Lakers Legend, & Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor. Before there was Michael Jordan doing amazing things in the air, there was Elgin Baylor! A true class act and great man, I’ll always appreciate the advice he shared with me when I first came into the pic.twitter.com/khPRc73gqW — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 22, 2021

Lakers forward Markieff Morris and former Clipper Jamal Crawford quickly reacted with the same sentiment: RIP to the legend Elgin Baylor.

Advertisement

Former Lakers stars and champions Pau Gasol and Michael Cooper joined in the condolences.

RIP @theelginbaylor one of the greatest SF ever played for the #lakers

You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/37oGRZnVNR — Michael Cooper (@ShowtimeCooper) March 22, 2021

My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in Peace, legend 🙏 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) March 22, 2021

The Lakers released a lengthy statement on the loss of the franchise icon, the team’s first superstar after it moved to Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Here’s more reactions to the passing of one of the all-time greats.

One of the greatest players to ever come out of Washington, D.C.



Our thoughts are with Elgin Baylor's family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/PuiVWwg7qP — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 22, 2021

Our game lost a pillar today. Rest in Power to the great Elgin Baylor 🙏🏾 — Chris Paul (@CP3) March 22, 2021

Advertisement

Rip to the legend Elgin Baylor! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) March 22, 2021

RIP to the Legend Elgin Baylor 🙌🏾🙏🏾. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 22, 2021