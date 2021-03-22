Lakers legend Elgin Baylor: Reaction to his death
Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame forward Elgin Baylor died Monday, and the expressions of sympathy and condolences followed from across the basketball world.
Fellow Lakers Hall of Famer Magic Johnson stated in on Twitter that before Michael Jordan and other high-flying NBA stars, there was Baylor.
Lakers forward Markieff Morris and former Clipper Jamal Crawford quickly reacted with the same sentiment: RIP to the legend Elgin Baylor.
Former Lakers stars and champions Pau Gasol and Michael Cooper joined in the condolences.
The Lakers released a lengthy statement on the loss of the franchise icon, the team’s first superstar after it moved to Los Angeles.
Here’s more reactions to the passing of one of the all-time greats.
One of the greatest players to ever come out of Washington, D.C.— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 22, 2021
Our thoughts are with Elgin Baylor's family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/PuiVWwg7qP
Our game lost a pillar today. Rest in Power to the great Elgin Baylor 🙏🏾— Chris Paul (@CP3) March 22, 2021
Rip to the legend Elgin Baylor! 🙏🏾🙏🏾— Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) March 22, 2021
RIP to the Legend Elgin Baylor 🙌🏾🙏🏾.— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 22, 2021
“He’s probably the most underrated great basketball player of all time.”@TheJetOnTNT, @TheAndyKatz, @TurnerSportsEJ & Chuck remember the late Elgin Baylor. pic.twitter.com/Bbdz3yKW7d— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2021
