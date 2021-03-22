Complete coverage: Elgin Baylor remembered as a pioneer, legend and leader
A look at the life and playing days of Lakers Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor, who would become an executive with the Clippers.
Plaschke: Elgin Baylor was the first great Los Angeles Laker — and their most forgotten legend
Elgin Baylor never received the level of adulation from Lakers fans that other team legends received. He was a pioneer in a town with a short memory, Bill Plaschke writes.
Elgin Baylor, the Los Angeles Lakers’ first superstar and one of the greatest players in NBA history, died Monday, the Lakers announced. He was 86.
The duo of Elgin Baylor and Jerry West made the Los Angeles Lakers a power in the NBA. West recalls his relationship with Baylor, who died Monday.
Elgin Baylor, the Los Angeles Lakers’ first superstar and a fixture on the L.A. basketball scene for half a century, has died of natural causes in Los Angeles.
Lakers legend and former Clippers executive Elgin Baylor died Monday at 86.