Lakers star LeBron James might play tonight against the Kings

Lakers forward Anthony Davis chats with injured teammte LeBron James.
Lakers forward Anthony Davis, who returned to the lineup recently, chats with injured teammte LeBron James during a game against Dallas.
(Ron Jenkins / Associated Press)
By Broderick TurnerStaff Writer 
Lakers star LeBron James has been upgraded to questionable for the game tonight against the Sacramento Kings at Staples Center.

James had been listed as out in the Lakers’ injury report on Thursday evening because of a right ankle sprain but it appears he will now be a game-time decision.

James has missed the Lakers’ last 20 games since he suffered the high ankle sprain during a game against he Atlanta Hawks on March 20.

Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

