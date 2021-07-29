Lakers working on deal to acquire Wizards’ Russell Westbrook

The Lakers are trying to close a deal to acquire All-Star guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell, according to two people with knowledge of the situation who are not authorized to speak on the matter.

The Lakers would also send their 2021 first-round draft pick, No. 22 overall, to the Wizards. There have been discussions about Washington sending Los Angeles a future second-round pick.

Having Harrell exercise his contract option worth $9.7 million for next season helped the Lakers move along the deal for Westbrook.

Some details have to be worked out for the deal to be completed, which can’t become official until Aug. 6 when the salary cap is established, but Westbrook being acquired by the Lakers to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis is close to happening.

Westbrook, a local standout from Lawndale Leuzinger High and UCLA, has yearned to return home and help the Lakers win another championship, according to the people with knowledge of the situation.

He averaged a triple-double last season of 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists.

The deal for Westbrook would mean that he would be the starting point guard and Dennis Schroder would no longer be needed. Schroder turned down a four-year, $84-million deal from the Lakers last season to become a free agent.

Westbrook has two years left on his contract, $44.2 million for next season and $47 million for the 2022-23 season.