Lakers GM: All players on team will be vaccinated by the start of season
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said all the Lakers currently on the roster will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by their regular-season opener.
Players who are fully vaccinated are subject to relaxed health and safety protocols, whereas those who are not must undergo rigorous testing for COVID-19.
The Lakers unveiled a new sponsor for their jersey patches on Monday: Bibigo, a South Korean line of dumplings, sauces and frozen meals.
The Lakers, as a team, reached the league’s threshold for relaxed protocols a season ago.
The NBA has mandated that team staff and employees must be vaccinated. NBA officials also have a vaccination mandate. Players do not.
