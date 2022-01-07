Game-by-game review of Lakers’ historic winning streak

During a glorious 65 days in the 1971-72 NBA season, the Lakers did not lose a game. Fifty years later, their accomplishment is still the standard in all sports.

Here is the roster, some fast facts from the streak and a game-by-game look at the Lakers’ victories, plus the streak-ending loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

LAKERS 1971-72 ROSTER

No. Player; Pos.; Ht.; Wt.; College

22 Elgin Baylor*; F; 6-5; 225; Seattle

13 Wilt Chamberlain; C; 7-1; 275; Kansas

11 Jim Cleamons; G; 6-3; 185; Ohio State

14 Leroy Ellis; C; 6-10; 210; St. John’s

24 Keith Erickson; F; 6-5; 195; UCLA

25 Gail Goodrich; G; 6-1; 170; UCLA

52 Happy Hairston; F; 6-7; 225; NYU

5 Jim McMillian; F; 6-5; 215; Columbia

12 Pat Riley; G; 6-4; 205; Kentucky

21 Flynn Robinson; G; 6-1; 185; Wyoming

31 John Trapp; F; 6-7; 210; UNLV

44 Jerry West; G; 6-3; 175; West Virginia

*-appeared in only nine games because of injury before retiring.

WINNING STREAK FAST FACTS

Wins: Home, 17; Road, 16

Wins vs. opponents: 4-SuperSonics; 3-Celtics, Rockets, Trail Blazers, Warriors and 76ers; 2-Braves, Bullets, Cavaliers, Hawks and Suns; 1-Bucks, Bulls, Knicks and Pistons

Double-digit wins: 24

Triple-doubles: 0

Double-doubles: Chamberlain 16, West 16, Hairston 12, McMillian 6

40-point games: Goodrich 2, McMillian 1, West 1

30-point games: Goodrich 9, West 7, Chamberlain 3, McMillian 2

30-rebound games: Chamberlain 3

20-rebound games: Chamberlain 14, Hairston 1

GAME-BY-GAME RECAP

Nov. 5, 1971: at Lakers 110, Bullets 106

Lakers leaders: Gail Goodrich 31 points; Jim McMillian 22 points, 13 rebounds; Wilt Chamberlain 12 points, 25 rebounds

Bullets leaders: Jack Marin 30 points; Archie Clark 28 points; Wes Unseld 17 points, 12 rebounds

Nov. 6, 1971: Lakers 105, at Warriors 89

Lakers leaders: Jerry West 28 points; McMillian 26 points, 11 rebounds; Chamberlain 17 rebounds

Warriors leaders: Cazzie Russell 19 points; Nate Thurmond 12 points, 19 rebounds

76ers guard Dave Wohl falls the court while trying to defend Lakers guard Gail Goodrich, who was driving around a screen set by teammate Wilt Chamberlain. (Associated Press)

Nov. 7, 1971: at Lakers 103, Knicks 96

Lakers leaders: West 29 points, eight assists; Goodrich 26 points; Chamberlain 22 rebounds

Knicks leaders: Jerry Lucas 20 points, 10 rebounds; Dave DeBusschere 19 points, 10 rebounds; Walt Frazier 17 points, eight assists

Nov. 9, 1971: Lakers 122, at Bulls 109

Lakers leaders: McMillian 28 points; Goodrich and West 24 points; Chamberlain 20 rebounds

Bulls leaders: Bob Love 25 points; Bob Weiss 18 points; Clifford Ray 13 rebounds, eight assists

Nov. 10, 1971: Lakers 143, at 76ers 103

Lakers leaders: Goodrich 34 points, nine assists; Happy Hairston 21 points, 11 rebounds; West 20 points, 10 assists; Chamberlain 14 rebounds

76ers leaders: Hal Greer 16 points, Dave Wohl 16 points, Luke Jackson 14 rebounds

Nov. 12, 1971: at Lakers 115, SuperSonics 107

Lakers leaders: West 28 points, eight assists; Goodrich and McMillian 27 points; Chamberlain 22 rebounds

SuperSonics leaders: Spencer Haywood 26 points, 11 rebounds; Zaid Abdul-Aziz 20 points, 14 rebounds

Nov. 13, 1971: Lakers 130, at Trail Blazers 108

Lakers leaders: Leroy Ellis 27 points; Goodrich 24 points; Hairston 21 points, 10 rebounds

Trail Blazers leaders: Sidney Wicks 33 points, 11 rebounds; Charlie Yelverton 17 points; Williams Smith 16 points, 12 rebounds

Nov. 14, 1971: at Lakers 128, Celtics 115

Lakers leaders: Goodrich 36 points; West 26 points, nine assists; Chamberlain 31 rebounds, nine assists

Celtics leaders: Jo Jo White 36 points; Dave Cowens 20 points, 15 rebounds; Steve Kuberski 16 rebounds

Nov. 16, 1971: at Lakers 108, Cavaliers 90

Lakers leaders: West 25 points; McMillian 18 points, 12 rebounds; Chamberlain 15 rebounds

Cavaliers leaders: Bingo Smith 16 points, 10 rebounds; John Johnson 13 points, eight rebounds, seven assists

Nov. 19, 1971: at Lakers 106, Rockets 99

Lakers leaders: Goodrich 32 points, six assists; Hairston 18 points, 22 rebounds; Chamberlain 13 points, 23 rebounds

Rockets leaders: Elvin Hayes 26 points, 20 rebounds; Cliff Meely 22 points, 11 rebounds; Calvin Murphy 14 points, nine assists

Nov. 21, 1971: at Lakers 112, Bucks 105

Lakers leaders: Goodrich 27 points; McMillian 25 points; West 22 points, 13 assists; Chamberlain 11 points, 26 rebounds

Bucks leaders: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 39 points, 17 rebounds; Bob Dandridge 21 points, Lucius Allen 12 points, nine assists

Nov. 25, 1971: Lakers 139, at SuperSonics 115

Lakers leaders: West 26 points, 13 assists; McMillian 21 points; Chamberlain 17 points, 15 rebounds; Goodrich and Pat Riley 18 points

SuperSonics leaders: Spencer Haywood 24 points, 11 rebounds; Barry Clemens 14 points, eight rebounds

Nov. 26, 1971: at Lakers 132, Pistons 113

Lakers leaders: Chamberlain 31 points, 31 rebounds; West 25 points, 18 assists; Goodrich 24 points

Pistons leaders: Bob Lanier 29 points, 14 rebounds; Terry Dischinger 17 points, nine rebounds; Curtis Rowe 16 points, eight rebounds

Lakers center Wilt Chamberlain elevates for a shot over Bucks center Kareem Abdul–Jabbar during a game in 1972. (Los Angeles Times)

Nov. 28, 1971: at Lakers 138, SuperSonics 121

Lakers leaders: West 25 points, eight assists; Chamberlain 21 points, 26 rebounds; Riley 20 points; Flynn Robinson 19 points

SuperSonics leaders: Spencer Haywood 29 points, 11 rebounds; Zaid Abdul-Aziz 24 points, 11 rebounds

Dec. 1, 1971: Lakers 124, at Celtics 111

Lakers leaders: West 45 points; Goodrich 33 points; Hairston 19 points, 17 rebounds; Chamberlain 20 rebounds, six assists

Celtics leaders: John Havlicek 36 points, 11 rebounds; Jo Jo White 23 points; Dave Cowens 16 points, 12 rebounds

Dec. 3, 1971: Lakers 131, at 76ers 116

Lakers leaders: McMillian 41 points; West 32 points, nine assists, nine rebounds; Goodrich 28 points; Chamberlain 25 rebounds

76ers leaders: Hal Greer 23 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds; Billy Cunningham 22 points 14 rebounds; Bill Bridges 19 points, 15 rebounds

Dec. 5, 1971: at Lakers 123, Trail Blazers 107

Lakers leaders: West 20 points, 10 assists; Hairston 20 points; Chamberlain 17 points, 27 rebounds

Trail Blazers leaders: Gary Gregor 20 points, 11 rebounds; Sidney Wicks 18 points, 16 rebounds; Dale Schlueter 12 points, 14 rebounds

Dec. 8, 1971: Lakers 125, at Rockets 120

Lakers leaders: Goodrich 42 points; West 33 points; McMillian 17 points, 11 rebounds

Rockets leaders: Elvin Hayes 31 points, 22 rebounds, seven assists; Johnny Egan 17 points; Rudy Tomjanovich 11 points, 11 rebounds

Dec. 9, 1971: Lakers 124, at Warriors 111

Lakers leaders: West 38 points, 11 assists; Goodrich 36 points; Chamberlain 15 rebounds, six assists

Warriors leaders: Cazzie Russell 28 points; Nate Thurmond 14 points, 23 rebounds; Clyde Lee 11 points, 13 rebounds

Dec. 10, 1971: at Lakers 126, Suns 117 (OT)

Lakers leaders: Goodrich 32 points; McMillian 31 points, nine rebounds; West 31 points, 11 assists; Chamberlain 14 points, 28 rebounds, seven assists

Suns leaders: Connie Hawkins 28 points, 19 rebounds, five assists; Dick Van Arsdale 31 points; Otto Moore 16 points, 11 rebounds

Dec. 12, 1971: at Lakers 104, Hawks 95

Lakers leaders: Goodrich 32 points; West 26 points, 14 assists; McMillian 19 points 12 rebounds; Chamberlain 24 rebounds

Hawks leaders: Walt Bellamy 22 points, 12 rebounds, six assists; Jim Washington 19 points, 17 rebounds; Pete Maravich 19 points, six assists, six rebounds; Lou Hudson 18 points

Dec. 14, 1971: Lakers 129, at Trail Blazers 114

Lakers leaders: Chamberlain 24 points, 18 rebounds, eight assists; Goodrich 24 points; West 23 points, 15 assists; Hairston 22 points, 12 rebounds

Trail Blazers leaders: Sidney Wicks 31 points, 10 rebounds; Gary Gregor 25 points; Dale Schlueter 20 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists

Dec. 17, 1971: at Lakers 129, Warriors 99

Lakers leaders: Goodrich 25 points, eight assists; West 22 points, nine assists; Robinson 18 points; Hairston 17 points, 15 rebounds; Chamberlain 18 rebounds

Warriors leaders: Cazzie Russell 26 points; Nate Thurmond 24 points, 15 rebounds, six assists

Dec. 18, 1971: Lakers 132, at Suns 106

Lakers leaders: Goodrich 28 points; McMillian 21 points; Hairston 19 points; Chamberlain 18 points, 16 rebounds

Suns leaders: Neal Walk 31 points, eight rebounds; Dick Van Arsdale 17 points, nine rebounds; Connie Hawkins 16 points; Paul Silas 11 points, 11 rebounds

Dec. 19, 1971: at Lakers 154, 76ers 132

Lakers leaders: Chamberlain 32 points, 34 rebounds; Goodrich 31 points; West 24 points, 10 rebounds; Hairston 18 points, 12 rebounds

76ers leaders: Bob Rule 33 points; Billy Cunningham 28 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists; Kevin Loughery 22 points; Hal Greer 18 points

Dec. 21, 1971: Lakers 117, at Braves 103

Lakers leaders: West 33 points, 10 assists; Chamberlain 31 points, 22 rebounds; Goodrich 20 points; McMillian 14 points, 12 rebounds; Hairston 17 points, nine rebounds

Braves leaders: Randy Smith 26 points; Walt Hazard 24 points, eight assists; Elmore Smith 19 points, 13 rebounds

Dec. 22, 1971: Lakers 127, at Bullets 120

Lakers leaders: West 37 points, nine assists; Goodrich 28 points; McMillian 25 points; Hairston 18 points, 17 rebounds

Bullets leaders: Archie Clark 35 points, nine assists; Jack Marin 21 points; Wes Unseld 18 points, 20 rebounds; Dave Stallworth 15 points, 10 rebounds

Dec. 26, 1971: at Lakers 137, Rockets 115

Lakers leaders: West 34 points, 17 assists; Goodrich 28 points, seven assists; Hairston 15 points, 21 rebounds; Chamberlain 14 points, 13 rebounds

Rockets leaders: Elvin Hayes 33 points, 14 rebounds; Stu Lantz 28 points; Calvin Murphy 19 points; Cliff Meely nine points, eight rebounds, six assists

Dec. 28, 1971: at Lakers 105, Braves 87

Lakers leaders: West 24 points, eight assists; Chamberlain 23 points, 13 rebounds; Goodrich 20 points; Hairston 19 points, 14 rebounds

Braves leaders: Elmore Smith 32 points, 20 rebounds; Bob Kauffman 15 points, eight rebounds; Randy Smith 13 points, eight rebounds

Lakers guard Jerry West is defended by 76ers guard Fred Carter while bringing the ball up court on Dec.19, 1971. (Associated Press)

Dec. 30, 1971: Lakers 122, at SuperSonics 106

Lakers leaders: McMillian 34 points, nine rebounds; West 28 points, 11 assists; Chamberlain 17 points, 24 rebounds; Hairston 10 points, 11 rebounds

SuperSonics leaders: Spencer Haywood 34 points, 18 rebounds; Zaid Abdul-Aziz 25 points, 12 rebounds; Dick Snyder 15 points; Lenny Wilkins 11 points, 12 assists

Jan. 2, 1972: at Lakers 122, Celtics 113

Lakers leaders: Goodrich 40 points; West 27 points, 12 assists; McMillian 27 points; Chamberlain 17 rebounds

Celtics leaders: Dave Cowens 29 points, 21 rebounds; John Havlicek 29 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds; Don Nelson 20 points

Jan. 5, 1972: Lakers 113, at Cavaliers 103

Lakers leaders: McMillian 29 points; Goodrich 27 points, nine assists; West 25 points, 14 assists; Hairston 15 points, 19 rebounds; Chamberlain 10 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists

Cavaliers leaders: Bingo Smith 25 points, 14 rebounds; Butch Beard 24 points, 15 assists; Walt Wesley 21 points, 12 rebounds

Jan. 7, 1972: Lakers 134, at Hawks 90

Lakers leaders: McMillian 26 points, Goodrich 23 points; Robinson 19 points, Riley 17 points; Chamberlain 14 points, 14 rebounds; West 12 points, 13 assists; Hairston 14 rebounds

Hawks leaders: Pete Maravich 17 points; Don May 14 points; Walt Bellamy 13 points, 14 rebounds, six assists

THE STREAK ENDS

Jan. 9, 1972: at Bucks 120, Lakers 104

Lakers leaders: West 20 points, six assists; Hairston 18 points, 18 rebounds; Goodrich and McMillian 18 points; Chamberlain 15 points, 12 rebounds; Robinson 15 points

Bucks leaders: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 39 points, 20 rebounds; Lucius Allen 18 points, John Block 17 points, 10 rebounds; Oscar Robertson 17 points, nine assists.

Note: Statistics from basketball-reference.com