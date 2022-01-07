Game-by-game review of Lakers’ historic winning streak
During a glorious 65 days in the 1971-72 NBA season, the Lakers did not lose a game. Fifty years later, their accomplishment is still the standard in all sports.
Here is the roster, some fast facts from the streak and a game-by-game look at the Lakers’ victories, plus the streak-ending loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
LAKERS 1971-72 ROSTER
No. Player; Pos.; Ht.; Wt.; College
22 Elgin Baylor*; F; 6-5; 225; Seattle
13 Wilt Chamberlain; C; 7-1; 275; Kansas
11 Jim Cleamons; G; 6-3; 185; Ohio State
14 Leroy Ellis; C; 6-10; 210; St. John’s
24 Keith Erickson; F; 6-5; 195; UCLA
25 Gail Goodrich; G; 6-1; 170; UCLA
52 Happy Hairston; F; 6-7; 225; NYU
5 Jim McMillian; F; 6-5; 215; Columbia
12 Pat Riley; G; 6-4; 205; Kentucky
21 Flynn Robinson; G; 6-1; 185; Wyoming
31 John Trapp; F; 6-7; 210; UNLV
44 Jerry West; G; 6-3; 175; West Virginia
*-appeared in only nine games because of injury before retiring.
WINNING STREAK FAST FACTS
Wins: Home, 17; Road, 16
Wins vs. opponents: 4-SuperSonics; 3-Celtics, Rockets, Trail Blazers, Warriors and 76ers; 2-Braves, Bullets, Cavaliers, Hawks and Suns; 1-Bucks, Bulls, Knicks and Pistons
Double-digit wins: 24
Triple-doubles: 0
Double-doubles: Chamberlain 16, West 16, Hairston 12, McMillian 6
40-point games: Goodrich 2, McMillian 1, West 1
30-point games: Goodrich 9, West 7, Chamberlain 3, McMillian 2
30-rebound games: Chamberlain 3
20-rebound games: Chamberlain 14, Hairston 1
GAME-BY-GAME RECAP
Nov. 5, 1971: at Lakers 110, Bullets 106
Lakers leaders: Gail Goodrich 31 points; Jim McMillian 22 points, 13 rebounds; Wilt Chamberlain 12 points, 25 rebounds
Bullets leaders: Jack Marin 30 points; Archie Clark 28 points; Wes Unseld 17 points, 12 rebounds
Nov. 6, 1971: Lakers 105, at Warriors 89
Lakers leaders: Jerry West 28 points; McMillian 26 points, 11 rebounds; Chamberlain 17 rebounds
Warriors leaders: Cazzie Russell 19 points; Nate Thurmond 12 points, 19 rebounds
Nov. 7, 1971: at Lakers 103, Knicks 96
Lakers leaders: West 29 points, eight assists; Goodrich 26 points; Chamberlain 22 rebounds
Knicks leaders: Jerry Lucas 20 points, 10 rebounds; Dave DeBusschere 19 points, 10 rebounds; Walt Frazier 17 points, eight assists
Nov. 9, 1971: Lakers 122, at Bulls 109
Lakers leaders: McMillian 28 points; Goodrich and West 24 points; Chamberlain 20 rebounds
Bulls leaders: Bob Love 25 points; Bob Weiss 18 points; Clifford Ray 13 rebounds, eight assists
Nov. 10, 1971: Lakers 143, at 76ers 103
Lakers leaders: Goodrich 34 points, nine assists; Happy Hairston 21 points, 11 rebounds; West 20 points, 10 assists; Chamberlain 14 rebounds
76ers leaders: Hal Greer 16 points, Dave Wohl 16 points, Luke Jackson 14 rebounds
Nov. 12, 1971: at Lakers 115, SuperSonics 107
Lakers leaders: West 28 points, eight assists; Goodrich and McMillian 27 points; Chamberlain 22 rebounds
SuperSonics leaders: Spencer Haywood 26 points, 11 rebounds; Zaid Abdul-Aziz 20 points, 14 rebounds
Nov. 13, 1971: Lakers 130, at Trail Blazers 108
Lakers leaders: Leroy Ellis 27 points; Goodrich 24 points; Hairston 21 points, 10 rebounds
Trail Blazers leaders: Sidney Wicks 33 points, 11 rebounds; Charlie Yelverton 17 points; Williams Smith 16 points, 12 rebounds
Nov. 14, 1971: at Lakers 128, Celtics 115
Lakers leaders: Goodrich 36 points; West 26 points, nine assists; Chamberlain 31 rebounds, nine assists
Celtics leaders: Jo Jo White 36 points; Dave Cowens 20 points, 15 rebounds; Steve Kuberski 16 rebounds
Nov. 16, 1971: at Lakers 108, Cavaliers 90
Lakers leaders: West 25 points; McMillian 18 points, 12 rebounds; Chamberlain 15 rebounds
Cavaliers leaders: Bingo Smith 16 points, 10 rebounds; John Johnson 13 points, eight rebounds, seven assists
Nov. 19, 1971: at Lakers 106, Rockets 99
Lakers leaders: Goodrich 32 points, six assists; Hairston 18 points, 22 rebounds; Chamberlain 13 points, 23 rebounds
Rockets leaders: Elvin Hayes 26 points, 20 rebounds; Cliff Meely 22 points, 11 rebounds; Calvin Murphy 14 points, nine assists
Nov. 21, 1971: at Lakers 112, Bucks 105
Lakers leaders: Goodrich 27 points; McMillian 25 points; West 22 points, 13 assists; Chamberlain 11 points, 26 rebounds
Bucks leaders: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 39 points, 17 rebounds; Bob Dandridge 21 points, Lucius Allen 12 points, nine assists
Nov. 25, 1971: Lakers 139, at SuperSonics 115
Lakers leaders: West 26 points, 13 assists; McMillian 21 points; Chamberlain 17 points, 15 rebounds; Goodrich and Pat Riley 18 points
SuperSonics leaders: Spencer Haywood 24 points, 11 rebounds; Barry Clemens 14 points, eight rebounds
Nov. 26, 1971: at Lakers 132, Pistons 113
Lakers leaders: Chamberlain 31 points, 31 rebounds; West 25 points, 18 assists; Goodrich 24 points
Pistons leaders: Bob Lanier 29 points, 14 rebounds; Terry Dischinger 17 points, nine rebounds; Curtis Rowe 16 points, eight rebounds
Nov. 28, 1971: at Lakers 138, SuperSonics 121
Lakers leaders: West 25 points, eight assists; Chamberlain 21 points, 26 rebounds; Riley 20 points; Flynn Robinson 19 points
SuperSonics leaders: Spencer Haywood 29 points, 11 rebounds; Zaid Abdul-Aziz 24 points, 11 rebounds
Dec. 1, 1971: Lakers 124, at Celtics 111
Lakers leaders: West 45 points; Goodrich 33 points; Hairston 19 points, 17 rebounds; Chamberlain 20 rebounds, six assists
Celtics leaders: John Havlicek 36 points, 11 rebounds; Jo Jo White 23 points; Dave Cowens 16 points, 12 rebounds
Dec. 3, 1971: Lakers 131, at 76ers 116
Lakers leaders: McMillian 41 points; West 32 points, nine assists, nine rebounds; Goodrich 28 points; Chamberlain 25 rebounds
76ers leaders: Hal Greer 23 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds; Billy Cunningham 22 points 14 rebounds; Bill Bridges 19 points, 15 rebounds
Dec. 5, 1971: at Lakers 123, Trail Blazers 107
Lakers leaders: West 20 points, 10 assists; Hairston 20 points; Chamberlain 17 points, 27 rebounds
Trail Blazers leaders: Gary Gregor 20 points, 11 rebounds; Sidney Wicks 18 points, 16 rebounds; Dale Schlueter 12 points, 14 rebounds
Dec. 8, 1971: Lakers 125, at Rockets 120
Lakers leaders: Goodrich 42 points; West 33 points; McMillian 17 points, 11 rebounds
Rockets leaders: Elvin Hayes 31 points, 22 rebounds, seven assists; Johnny Egan 17 points; Rudy Tomjanovich 11 points, 11 rebounds
Dec. 9, 1971: Lakers 124, at Warriors 111
Lakers leaders: West 38 points, 11 assists; Goodrich 36 points; Chamberlain 15 rebounds, six assists
Warriors leaders: Cazzie Russell 28 points; Nate Thurmond 14 points, 23 rebounds; Clyde Lee 11 points, 13 rebounds
Dec. 10, 1971: at Lakers 126, Suns 117 (OT)
Lakers leaders: Goodrich 32 points; McMillian 31 points, nine rebounds; West 31 points, 11 assists; Chamberlain 14 points, 28 rebounds, seven assists
Suns leaders: Connie Hawkins 28 points, 19 rebounds, five assists; Dick Van Arsdale 31 points; Otto Moore 16 points, 11 rebounds
Dec. 12, 1971: at Lakers 104, Hawks 95
Lakers leaders: Goodrich 32 points; West 26 points, 14 assists; McMillian 19 points 12 rebounds; Chamberlain 24 rebounds
Hawks leaders: Walt Bellamy 22 points, 12 rebounds, six assists; Jim Washington 19 points, 17 rebounds; Pete Maravich 19 points, six assists, six rebounds; Lou Hudson 18 points
Dec. 14, 1971: Lakers 129, at Trail Blazers 114
Lakers leaders: Chamberlain 24 points, 18 rebounds, eight assists; Goodrich 24 points; West 23 points, 15 assists; Hairston 22 points, 12 rebounds
Trail Blazers leaders: Sidney Wicks 31 points, 10 rebounds; Gary Gregor 25 points; Dale Schlueter 20 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists
Dec. 17, 1971: at Lakers 129, Warriors 99
Lakers leaders: Goodrich 25 points, eight assists; West 22 points, nine assists; Robinson 18 points; Hairston 17 points, 15 rebounds; Chamberlain 18 rebounds
Warriors leaders: Cazzie Russell 26 points; Nate Thurmond 24 points, 15 rebounds, six assists
Dec. 18, 1971: Lakers 132, at Suns 106
Lakers leaders: Goodrich 28 points; McMillian 21 points; Hairston 19 points; Chamberlain 18 points, 16 rebounds
Suns leaders: Neal Walk 31 points, eight rebounds; Dick Van Arsdale 17 points, nine rebounds; Connie Hawkins 16 points; Paul Silas 11 points, 11 rebounds
Dec. 19, 1971: at Lakers 154, 76ers 132
Lakers leaders: Chamberlain 32 points, 34 rebounds; Goodrich 31 points; West 24 points, 10 rebounds; Hairston 18 points, 12 rebounds
76ers leaders: Bob Rule 33 points; Billy Cunningham 28 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists; Kevin Loughery 22 points; Hal Greer 18 points
Dec. 21, 1971: Lakers 117, at Braves 103
Lakers leaders: West 33 points, 10 assists; Chamberlain 31 points, 22 rebounds; Goodrich 20 points; McMillian 14 points, 12 rebounds; Hairston 17 points, nine rebounds
Braves leaders: Randy Smith 26 points; Walt Hazard 24 points, eight assists; Elmore Smith 19 points, 13 rebounds
Dec. 22, 1971: Lakers 127, at Bullets 120
Lakers leaders: West 37 points, nine assists; Goodrich 28 points; McMillian 25 points; Hairston 18 points, 17 rebounds
Bullets leaders: Archie Clark 35 points, nine assists; Jack Marin 21 points; Wes Unseld 18 points, 20 rebounds; Dave Stallworth 15 points, 10 rebounds
Dec. 26, 1971: at Lakers 137, Rockets 115
Lakers leaders: West 34 points, 17 assists; Goodrich 28 points, seven assists; Hairston 15 points, 21 rebounds; Chamberlain 14 points, 13 rebounds
Rockets leaders: Elvin Hayes 33 points, 14 rebounds; Stu Lantz 28 points; Calvin Murphy 19 points; Cliff Meely nine points, eight rebounds, six assists
Dec. 28, 1971: at Lakers 105, Braves 87
Lakers leaders: West 24 points, eight assists; Chamberlain 23 points, 13 rebounds; Goodrich 20 points; Hairston 19 points, 14 rebounds
Braves leaders: Elmore Smith 32 points, 20 rebounds; Bob Kauffman 15 points, eight rebounds; Randy Smith 13 points, eight rebounds
Dec. 30, 1971: Lakers 122, at SuperSonics 106
Lakers leaders: McMillian 34 points, nine rebounds; West 28 points, 11 assists; Chamberlain 17 points, 24 rebounds; Hairston 10 points, 11 rebounds
SuperSonics leaders: Spencer Haywood 34 points, 18 rebounds; Zaid Abdul-Aziz 25 points, 12 rebounds; Dick Snyder 15 points; Lenny Wilkins 11 points, 12 assists
Jan. 2, 1972: at Lakers 122, Celtics 113
Lakers leaders: Goodrich 40 points; West 27 points, 12 assists; McMillian 27 points; Chamberlain 17 rebounds
Celtics leaders: Dave Cowens 29 points, 21 rebounds; John Havlicek 29 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds; Don Nelson 20 points
Jan. 5, 1972: Lakers 113, at Cavaliers 103
Lakers leaders: McMillian 29 points; Goodrich 27 points, nine assists; West 25 points, 14 assists; Hairston 15 points, 19 rebounds; Chamberlain 10 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists
Cavaliers leaders: Bingo Smith 25 points, 14 rebounds; Butch Beard 24 points, 15 assists; Walt Wesley 21 points, 12 rebounds
Jan. 7, 1972: Lakers 134, at Hawks 90
Lakers leaders: McMillian 26 points, Goodrich 23 points; Robinson 19 points, Riley 17 points; Chamberlain 14 points, 14 rebounds; West 12 points, 13 assists; Hairston 14 rebounds
Hawks leaders: Pete Maravich 17 points; Don May 14 points; Walt Bellamy 13 points, 14 rebounds, six assists
THE STREAK ENDS
Jan. 9, 1972: at Bucks 120, Lakers 104
Lakers leaders: West 20 points, six assists; Hairston 18 points, 18 rebounds; Goodrich and McMillian 18 points; Chamberlain 15 points, 12 rebounds; Robinson 15 points
Bucks leaders: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 39 points, 20 rebounds; Lucius Allen 18 points, John Block 17 points, 10 rebounds; Oscar Robertson 17 points, nine assists.
Note: Statistics from basketball-reference.com
