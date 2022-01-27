Lakers’ LeBron James listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Philadelphia

The Lakers, who just got star big man Anthony Davis back after missing 17 games with a knee injury, could be without LeBron James tonight.

James has been downgraded to questionable against the Philadelphia 76ers, the team said Thursday, citing a sore left knee.

James is in the midst of a scoring binge, with 25 points or more in 18 straight games. He’s repeatedly said he’s felt fine despite heavy minutes and heavier offensive responsibilities with Davis out.

If James is unable to play, it’ll be a blow to the Lakers as they try to build continuity between James, Davis and Russell Westbrook. The trio has played fewer than 20 games together this season.

Advertisement

The Lakers also are on the first night of a back-to-back, playing in Charlotte on Friday night.