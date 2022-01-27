Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Lakers’ LeBron James listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Philadelphia

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James casts a look at Nuggets fans
Lakers forward LeBron James has been downgraded to questionable Thursday against the Philadelphia 76res because of a sore left knee.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Share

The Lakers, who just got star big man Anthony Davis back after missing 17 games with a knee injury, could be without LeBron James tonight.

James has been downgraded to questionable against the Philadelphia 76ers, the team said Thursday, citing a sore left knee.

James is in the midst of a scoring binge, with 25 points or more in 18 straight games. He’s repeatedly said he’s felt fine despite heavy minutes and heavier offensive responsibilities with Davis out.

If James is unable to play, it’ll be a blow to the Lakers as they try to build continuity between James, Davis and Russell Westbrook. The trio has played fewer than 20 games together this season.

Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, left, defends Brooklyn Nets' James Harden.

Lakers

Return of Anthony Davis has the Lakers feeling like the worst might be behind them

The timing of Anthony Davis’ return from an injury, with the Lakers needing to slow down 76ers center Joel Embiid on Thursday, couldn’t be better.

The Lakers also are on the first night of a back-to-back, playing in Charlotte on Friday night.

Lakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement