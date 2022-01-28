Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis out against Hornets because of injuries

Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis were ruled out Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

James will miss his second consecutive game because of left knee soreness, and Davis is out because of right wrist soreness. Malik Monk (left groin soreness) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) also are out for the struggling Lakers.

Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley, who were both listed as questionable on the injury report, will start.

Advertisement

James sat out Thursday night in a loss at Philadelphia. Davis had 31 points against 76ers.

Charlotte’s Kelly Oubre Jr., who scored 39 points and made 10 three-pointers in a 158-126 win over Indiana on Wednesday night, will be a game-time decision because of a left ankle strain.