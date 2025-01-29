Anthony Davis to miss at least one week after abdominal injury against 76ers

The Lakers’ Anthony Davis, playing against the Sixers on Tuesday night, will miss at least a week with an abdominal injury.

The Lakers will be without star Anthony Davis for the remainder of the Grammy trip after he suffered an abdominal muscle strain, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Davis suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Lakers’ loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday, leaving the game after just 10 minutes.

It was unclear when the injury occurred, Davis leaving the game and heading to the locker room while grabbing his midsection. After originally being considered “questionable” to return, he was ruled out at halftime.

The Lakers said Davis underwent an MRI exam and will return to Los Angeles, where he’ll be reevaluated in a week.

Postgame Tuesday, LeBron James said he thought Davis would be fine, though he noticed the star walking a little gingerly.

“I mean, when our best player goes out, it’s always challenging,” James said. “Especially in the game. If he’s out from the beginning, then we have a game plan set. We know what to expect, we know what our lineup is gonna be. But when AD or any one of our guys go down throughout the course of a game, it’s just tough.”

Davis will miss the Lakers’ games at the Wizards, the Knicks and the Clippers at a minimum, meaning he won’t play again until the trade deadline has passed on Feb. 6.

So far this season, Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks.

The Lakers will likely replace him in the starting lineup with Jaxson Hayes.