Lakers’ Anthony Davis to play tonight; LeBron James a game-time decision

Lakers forward Anthony Davis will play Friday night vs. the New Orleans Pelicans, the team announced, while LeBron James’ availability will be a game-time decision.

Davis has not played since Feb. 16 because of a sprained right foot sustained during a game against the Utah Jazz. The Lakers had targeted the game against the Pelicans or Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets as likely return dates.

James, who rolled his left ankle during a loss to the Pelicans on Sunday, will warm up for tonight’s game before a decision will be made about his availability.

LeBron on court now working out pic.twitter.com/QU9AES2Dtb — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) April 2, 2022

The Lakers entered Friday’s play tied with San Antonio at 31-45, although the Spurs hold the tiebreaker after winning the regular-season series. San Antonio is hosting the sinking Portland Trail Blazers tonight.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel indicated Thursday before the Lakers’ latest loss in Utah that both Davis and James were “progressing well” and would take the court Friday if they’re able to.

Vogel said Davis’ workload over the last week has increased, putting him in position to return against the Pelicans.

“He’s been working extremely hard … that’s the energy that we’ve felt from Anthony in terms of once getting cleared and passing certain hurdles,” Vogel said.

“And then, obviously, ramping up his work, letting the increased workload recover and see how it responds. And he’s shown a great urgency to try to get back on the floor.”