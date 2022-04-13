Lakers report card: D.J. Augustin
Over the next week The Times will conduct exit evaluations of the Lakers’ roster, player by player. Today’s group includes a look at guard D.J. Augustin’s key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, current reality and what the future may hold.
Key stats: Shot 45.3% from three-point range.
Contract status: Made $622,000 this season and will be a free agent this summer.
The expectation on Oct. 19: He didn’t sign until March 1.
The reality on April 10: After being signed late in the season, Augustin played the his role of a three-point specialist.
The future: At 34, the 5-11 guard probably won’t be back with the Lakers next season.
