Lakers report card: D.J. Augustin

Lakers guard D.J. Augustin protects the ball from Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro as he looks to pass.
Lakers guard D.J. Augustin protects the ball from Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro as he looks to pass during a game in March.
(Ron Schwane / Associated Press)
Over the next week The Times will conduct exit evaluations of the Lakers’ roster, player by player. Today’s group includes a look at guard D.J. Augustin’s key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, current reality and what the future may hold.

Key stats: Shot 45.3% from three-point range.

Contract status: Made $622,000 this season and will be a free agent this summer.

The expectation on Oct. 19: He didn’t sign until March 1.

The reality on April 10: After being signed late in the season, Augustin played the his role of a three-point specialist.

The future: At 34, the 5-11 guard probably won’t be back with the Lakers next season.

