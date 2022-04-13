Lakers report card: Stanley Johnson

Over the next week The Times will conduct exit evaluations of the Lakers’ roster, player by player. Today’s group includes a look at forward Stanley Johnson’s key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, current reality and what the future may hold.

Key stats: Started in 25 of the 46 games he played for the Lakers.

Contract status: Team option for $2.3 million next season.

The expectation on Oct. 19: He signed the first of three 10-day contracts with the Lakers on Christmas Day.

The reality on April 10: Johnson played with energy, gave a great effort and was solid on defense.

The future: He has the ability to be a solid player and if the Lakers exercise their option on his contract could be used as a trade asset.