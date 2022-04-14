Advertisement
Lakers

Lakers report card: Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard attempts a dunk during a Lakers game.
Lakers center Dwight Howard attempts a dunk against Kings center Alex Len during a game in January.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Over the next week The Times will conduct exit evaluations of the Lakers’ roster, player by player. Today’s group includes a look at center Dwight Howard’s key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, current reality and what the future holds.

Key stats: Started 27 times but had career-low averages in scoring and rebounding averages.

Contract status: Unrestricted free agent.

The expectation on Oct. 19: Howard was a critical piece of the Lakers’ championship bench in 2020 and was penciled in for the same role.

The reality on April 10: There wasn’t a place for a traditional big man like Howard with the Lakers’ offensive woes, and he yo-yoed in and out of the rotation time all season.

The future: There could be a place with the Lakers as a situational big man, though at 36, it’s fair to wonder how much effective basketball Howard has left.

Lakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

