Lakers report card: Dwight Howard
Over the next week The Times will conduct exit evaluations of the Lakers’ roster, player by player. Today’s group includes a look at center Dwight Howard’s key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, current reality and what the future holds.
Key stats: Started 27 times but had career-low averages in scoring and rebounding averages.
Contract status: Unrestricted free agent.
The expectation on Oct. 19: Howard was a critical piece of the Lakers’ championship bench in 2020 and was penciled in for the same role.
The reality on April 10: There wasn’t a place for a traditional big man like Howard with the Lakers’ offensive woes, and he yo-yoed in and out of the rotation time all season.
The future: There could be a place with the Lakers as a situational big man, though at 36, it’s fair to wonder how much effective basketball Howard has left.
All things Lakers, all the time.
Get all the Lakers news you need in Dan Woike's weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.