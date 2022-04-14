Lakers report card: Dwight Howard

Over the next week The Times will conduct exit evaluations of the Lakers’ roster, player by player. Today’s group includes a look at center Dwight Howard’s key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, current reality and what the future holds.

Key stats: Started 27 times but had career-low averages in scoring and rebounding averages.

Contract status: Unrestricted free agent.

The expectation on Oct. 19: Howard was a critical piece of the Lakers’ championship bench in 2020 and was penciled in for the same role.

The reality on April 10: There wasn’t a place for a traditional big man like Howard with the Lakers’ offensive woes, and he yo-yoed in and out of the rotation time all season.

The future: There could be a place with the Lakers as a situational big man, though at 36, it’s fair to wonder how much effective basketball Howard has left.