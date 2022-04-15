Lakers report card: Austin Reaves

Over this week The Los Angeles Times conducted exit evaluations of the Lakers’ roster, player by player. Today’s final group includes a look at guard Austin Reaves’ key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, current reality and what the future holds.

Key stats: One of four rookies in NBA history to have a 30-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double (along with Oscar Robertston, Jerry West and Blake Griffin).

Contract status: Team option for $1.6 million next season.

The expectation on Oct. 19: Reaves was set to learn on the end of the Lakers’ bench from a group of Hall-of-Fame veterans.

The reality on April 10: Reaves played himself into the Lakers’ future plans, a gritty defender and a playmaker with room to improve.

The future: Reaves will need to work on his strength and spot-up shooting, but there’s a spot in the rotation to be had for the undrafted player — another victory of the Lakers’ scouting department.