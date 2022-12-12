LeBron James and Anthony Davis thrilled for Brittney Griner: ‘It’s amazing’

When Brittney Griner was finally released after being detained in Russia since February and returned to the United States in a prisoner swap, Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis were happy to hear the “amazing” news.

Griner had been in Russian captivity for over 10 months on charges of marijuana possession. She was sentenced to 9 ½ years on drug-smuggling charges for bringing in vape cartridges containing a small amount of cannabis oil, which is illegal in Russia. But the WNBA star landed in San Antonio on Friday and has been undergoing evaluations for her physical and mental health at a medical center on the Fort Sam Houston military base.

“It’s amazing,” James said Sunday about Griner being back on U.S. soil. “Especially around the holidays, she can be with her family and get back. For us, as a brotherhood and sisterhood, we welcome her with open arms and love and support and are just happy to have her back home on U.S. soil, that’s for sure.”

Griner was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Victor Bout.

Her lawyers had said the drugs Griner had were prescribed to treat chronic pain and other conditions.

“Umm, amazing. Being in Russia for as long as she was, inhumane living conditions. I think they showed the bed she was living in,” Davis said Sunday. “When I first seen her, I didn’t know it was her because she cut her dreads, I don’t know if it was voluntarily or what. But it’s always good to have one of your own back.

“Even though we get a chance to play this game, we live in this little box where we don’t have a real insight ... I don’t want to say ‘insight’ but this reality, because we live inside this box of basketball where everything is going well. You kinda forget about everything outside. And that kinda just put us back into reality, knowing that we’re blessed to do what we do every single day because there’s people in this world and our sister who’s going through bigger things than basketball. So, it’s always good to get her home, and we’re glad she’s here.”

LeBron James remembers Paul Silas

James recalled how Paul Silas did his part to shape James into the player he is today.

So, upon learning that Silas had died Saturday night at the age of 79, James talked about Silas’ kindness.

Silas coached James for his first two years in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Probably one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever been around,” James told Spectrum SportsNet after the Lakers defeated the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. “And the start of my journey started with him. His command, his principles, his attention to detail, and his love for family. And I feel for his whole family, his beautiful wife. Obviously, Stephen Silas down in Houston. Every time I would go back to Charlotte, he would always come to the games, and I would always try to look for him in the crowd. To hear that news is very sad for myself and my teammates who played for Coach Silas throughout those years in Cleveland. And our well wishes and our hearts go out to the Silas family, that’s for sure.”