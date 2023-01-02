Lakers need 43 points from LeBron James to hold off Hornets rally

LeBron James roamed the baseline near the Lakers bench, most seats still empty after the halftime intermission.

He’d just scored — again — and barked at no one in particular, almost annoyed at the strategy being employed against him. This big, this strong, this skilled and this is how you try to stop him?

James had that kind of attitude about him against every defender Charlotte put in front him, asserting the kind of physical dominance that helped the Lakers wrap a five-game road trip with an unlikely winning record after beating the Hornets 121-115.

He scored 43 points, following up a 47-point game on his birthday last Friday in Atlanta.

Without Anthony Davis the Lakers won three times, beating the Hornets, Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic on the holiday trip through the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers led by as many as 24 points Monday before the Hornets desperation and speed started to bother the road-weary Lakers.

But with Charlotte pressuring, Thomas Bryant grabbed a key offensive rebound and finished with a ferocious two-handed slam over Mason Plumlee to ice the game.

Bryant finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Austin Reaves added 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists off the bench. Dennis Schroder also scored 15.

The Lakers had to play without Lonnie Walker IV, who missed his second straight game because of a bruised tailbone and the second half without Russell Westbrook, who left the game with left foot soreness after playing only 11 minutes.

The Lakers are back in Los Angeles for a quick two-game homestand beginning Wednesday when they host the Miami Heat.