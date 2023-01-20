Advertisement
Shannon Sharpe gets into heated argument with Ja Morant and others at Lakers game

Shannon Sharpe walks away from the court after getting into a verbal altercation with Memphis Grizzlies players.
Pro Football Hall of Famer and Fox Sports personality Shannon Sharpe walks away from the court after getting into a verbal altercation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant’s father during Friday’s game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.
(Harry How / Getty Images)
By Joe Reedy
Associated Press
Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe had a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant’s father at the end of the first half Friday night in a nationally televised game against the Lakers.

The Fox Sports personality exchanged words with Brooks throughout the first half and then yelled at Morant on the final possession of the second quarter. After the halftime buzzer sounded, Brooks yelled at Sharpe and Sharpe motioned toward Brooks.

Morant walked toward Sharpe at his courtside seat before center Steven Adams stepped in front of him.

Tee Morant, Ja Morant’s father, also got involved in the conversation before security at Crypto.com Arena separated everyone.

Sharpe, 54, yelled “I bet you won’t!” at Tee Morant as security guards tried to break things up.

Sharpe and Tee Morant talked to security in the tunnels at the arena before returning to their seats when the second half started. They hugged at the end of the third quarter.

