Shannon Sharpe denies rape allegations after being sued for $50 million

Pro Football Hall of Famer and sports media personality Shannon Sharpe has been accused of raping a woman he had been in a consensual sexual relationship with in a lawsuit filed Sunday night in Clark County, Nev.

The woman, identified in the lawsuit as a Jane Doe, is seeking $50 million in damages for claims of assault, sexual assault, battery, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress after three alleged non-consensual sexual encounters in Las Vegas (twice in October, once in January).

“The lawsuit filed under the pseudonym ‘Jane Doe’ lays out a pattern of intimidation, manipulation, and abuse, including allegations that Sharpe repeatedly threatened to choke and slap Jane Doe,” attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement emailed to The Times on Monday.

Advertisement

Sharpe responded to the accusations Monday by posting a statement from his attorney, Lanny J. Davis, on social media.

“Mr. Sharpe categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct — especially the gross lie of ‘rape’ — and will not submit to what he sees as an egregious attempt at blackmail,” the statement reads. “He stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court. He looks forward to vindication through due process and a judgment based on the facts and the law.”

According to the lawsuit, Sharpe and his accuser met while working out at a Los Angeles gym in 2023, when he was 54 and she was 20, after which he “incessantly pursued” her for a couple weeks before they started “a rocky consensual relationship that lasted nearly two years.” During their relationship, the lawsuit alleges, Sharpe was controlling and manipulative, with his accuser allegedly discovering over time “that Sharpe was extremely emotional and possessed an uncontrollable temper.”

Advertisement

Sports NFL mock draft live: 32 team reporters make their first-round picks Reporters who cover their teams on a daily basis predict how the first round of the 2024 NFL draft will unfold in The Times’ beat writers’ mock draft.

“Sharpe’s behavior demonstrates that he believed Plaintiff to be his personal property, possessed and owned by him,” the lawsuit states. “He also believed that the laws did not apply to him, that he could take what he wanted, and that no one could or would stop him. He was and is wrong.”

According Davis’ statement, the consensual sex between Sharpe and his accuser continued until Jan. 2. It also includes several examples of sexually explicit text messages allegedly sent by the accuser to Sharpe.

“The evidence paints a clear picture: this was a consensual adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios explicitly requested by [the accuser,]” Davis stated.

Advertisement

Sharpe has found massive success as a podcaster, hosting such shows as “Club Shay Shay” and “Nightcap.” On Friday, Front Office Sports reported that Sharpe’s media deal with The Volume podcast network has expired and that sources say Sharpe “has received multiple offers and is expected to sign a deal that would exceed $100 million.”

An eight-time Pro Bowl tight end, Sharpe played 14 NFL seasons and won three Super Bowls, two with the Denver Broncos and one with the Baltimore Ravens. Upon retiring in 2003, Sharpe went into sports broadcasting. He currently works for ESPN and makes regular appearances on “First Take.” ESPN declined to comment for this story.

Buzbee and his firm have represented numerous plaintiffs in high-profile sexual assault cases against hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Davis has had numerous high-profile clients as well, including President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen.