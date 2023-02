The sideline glitterati was out in force Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena as they watched LeBron James go for the NBA’s all-time scoring record.

Here’s a look at some of the notable celebrities on hand hoping to witness James surpass Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the scoring title.

Recording artist Bad Bunny watches from the sidelines during the second quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

TV personality and former NFL star Shannon Sharpe, left, and recording artist Jay Z talk before the game. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Actor Denzel Washington watches the game during the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, left, and James Worthy talk before the game. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Recording artist LL Cool J, left, watches courtside in the first quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Tennis legend John McEnroe attends Tuesday’s game between the Lakers and Thunder. (Harry How / Getty Images)

Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends the game between the Lakers and Thunder. (Harry How / Getty Images)

Sports agent Rich Paul attends the game between the Lakers and Thunder. (Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)