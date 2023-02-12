Lakers star LeBron James questionable for game Monday vs. Portland

Lakers forward LeBron James has been listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers because of left ankle soreness.

James, who was listed as questionable for the Golden State game Saturday before he was downgraded to out, has missed the last two games. He last played against New Orleans on Tuesday night, when he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record to become the league’s all-time leader with 38,390 points.

The Lakers also listed Anthony Davis (right foot stress) as probable.

Lakers center Mo Bamba, who was acquired in a trade from the Orlando Magic for Patrick Beverley last Thursday, is out while serving a league suspension. Bamba was suspended for four games without pay for his role in an on-court altercation with Minnesota guard Austin Rivers.

Bamba is eligible to play for the Lakers on Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena.