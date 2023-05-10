Photos: Lakers unable to punch ticket past Warriors

The Golden State Warriors staved off elimination in the Western Conference semifinals by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 121-106 in Game 5 on Wednesday night at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, right, reaches to poke the ball away from Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the first half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Lakers lead the best-of-seven playoff series 3-2 with Game 6 on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, and Warriors forward Draymond Green get tangled after colliding during the first half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, who exited the game because of a head injury late in the fourth quarter, had 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Forward LeBron James had a team-high 25 points as well as nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. Guards Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell each scored 15.

Lakers forward LeBron James, center, loses control of the ball while going up for a shot above Warriors guards Gary Payton II, right, and Klay Thompson during the first half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Guard Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and forward Draymond Green contributed 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Warriors forward Draymond Green draws an offensive foul as Lakers forward Anthony Davis jumps toward the basket for a shot during the first half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, left, grabs the arm of Warriors guard Stephen Curry while chasing a loose ball during the second half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis has his shot blocked by Warriors forward Draymond Green as teammate Donte Di’Vincenzo helps on defense in the second half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)