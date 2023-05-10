Photos: Lakers unable to punch ticket past Warriors

The Golden State Warriors staved off elimination in the Western Conference semifinals by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 121-106 in Game 5 on Wednesday night at Chase Center in San Francisco.
The Lakers lead the best-of-seven playoff series 3-2 with Game 6 on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.
Lakers forward Anthony Davis, who exited the game because of a head injury late in the fourth quarter, had 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Forward LeBron James had a team-high 25 points as well as nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. Guards Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell each scored 15.
Guard Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and forward Draymond Green contributed 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
