Lakers show fight, but Luka Doncic’s struggles prove costly in loss to Warriors

Golden State star Stephen Curry scores over Lakers star LeBron James, left, and forward Dorian Finney-Smith in the first half of the Warriors’ 123-116 win Thursday at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers couldn’t miss. And then they couldn’t make anything.

Eleven times in a row, they got a mismatch they liked and found themselves in spots on the court they wanted only to see their shots fail.

For the first four minutes, the Lakers’ offense was perfect. For the next eight, it was problematic.

For the first time in a long time since the Lakers traded for Luka Doncic, his magic disappeared, the team’s offensive engine frustrated by a combination of Golden State’s defense, wasted offensive opportunities and whistles that didn’t come.

The tone had been set, the Lakers playing a big game against Golden State without the necessary rhythm, without the necessary toughness, without the necessary smarts.

The first-quarter famine meant the Lakers had to play from behind, only briefly getting within striking distance of the lead before losing 123-116.

It wasn’t for lack of fight — the Lakers have had plenty all season. They got within five points in the final five minutes and within five in the final 60 seconds, but never within a single possession.

A wild scramble after a forced Golden State turnover could’ve cut it to a lone possession, but the Lakers turned over the ball.

It was the story all night. Whenever the Lakers (46-30) briefly flurried, disaster was there to strike.

Brandin Podziemski, who scored 19 points in the first half, stole the briefest sliver of momentum by making a running half-court shot to end the second quarter.

With the Lakers putting some positive possessions together at the end of the third, Austin Reaves got caught reaching in on Stephen Curry and sent him to the line for three free throws.

In between all of it, the Lakers spent plenty of energy directed at the officials, some with good cause. The team used and won a pair of challenges by the third quarter, leaving them helpless when a replay showed Curry, not the Lakers, kicked the ball out of bounds. Instead of a turnover, Curry scored on a layup on the next possession.

And when Doncic, who struggled defensively for most of the night, closed out on a Curry three, officials called him for a foul when it seemed like Curry, not Doncic, initiated the contact.

The Lakers often overreacted to missed calls, to missed shots and to missed chances.

The game also offered an interesting look at where the teams stand with just six games left, the Lakers unable to solve Golden State (45-31) and its defense in the first meeting since both rosters were overhauled.

Curry finished with 37 points on 10 of 21 shooting from the field and Podziemski had 28 points and eight rebounds. Jimmy Butler had 11 points.

In the tightly contested West playoff picture, the two teams could end up meeting in the first round of the playoffs.

LeBron James scored 33 points and Reaves had 31 points, but Doncic made just six of 17 from the field for 19 points. It was Doncic’s worst scoring game since Feb. 25.