Lakers vs. Nuggets: What scouts expect in Western Conference finals

Aaron Gordon can guard LeBron to some degree, as much as anyone can. KCP [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope] can guard whoever they decide to guard whoever they decide to put as their No. 1 on the perimeter be it Austin Reaves or D’Angelo Russell, and Michael Porter Jr. has improved defensively; they don’t have to hide him as much, which allows them to put Jamal wherever they really want to conserve some energy. But AD has given them issues and if the Lakers are starting AD at the center does that mean the Nuggets try to let Jokic be the rover? Do they put Jokic on AD directly? I think that’s kind of the big question.

AD has not had the same success guarding Jokic. (Note: When guarded by Davis on 119 possessions during the regular season, Jokic made 16 of his 25 shots — including 15 of his 18 inside the three-point arc — with only three turnovers.) With the Lakers, it’s more how do we stop what has become just this offense rolling downhill at a high level these last few games. How do we limit the amount of transition, limit Jokic’s damage, maybe just turn him into a scorer is something I’ve thought about for them. Let him go one on one and as long as AD’s not in foul trouble we’ll live if he ends up with 40 points if he only has four assists. It’s when he’s got 25 to 30 points and 10 to 15 assists and everyone’s eating is where they’re really, really scary.

Advertisement

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic provides help defense for teammate Jamal Murray against Lakers forward LeBron James during the 2020 playoffs. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

My guess is they’ll start Vanderbilt on Murray, and it’ll be a six-minute-a-half starter just to kind of not let Jamal get going. But if they struggle at all it’s going to be a super short leash because the Nuggets can score and if [the Lakers] are leaving a zero out there offensively. … Vanderbilt’s been on a roller coaster for them from chipping in 20 points and being a defensive stopper to basically being played off the floor at times. I think you’re just gauging what Vanderbilt you’re getting and what can you survive.

Denver is trying to survive their bench minutes. The Lakers have had games where they’ve dominated from the bench. If they win this series, there’s probably one or two games where the bench swings it.