Photos: Lakers can’t keep pace with Denver Nuggets in Game 3 loss

The Lakers moved to the brink of playoff elimination with a 119-108 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference finals Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Gina Ferazzi and Wally Skalij captured some of the game’s biggest moments. Here’s a look at some of their best photos.

Lakers forward LeBron James, center, passes the ball in front of Nuggets forward Jeff Green, left, and guard Christian Braun during the first quarter. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis hangs onto the rim after he dunks in front of Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Lakers forward LeBron James reacts to a foul call during the second quarter. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward LeBron James, far right, loses the ball while driving to the basket against Nuggets forwards Jeff Green, center, and Michael Porter Jr. in the fourth quarter. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, shoots over Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. during the second half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward LeBron James, left, grabs a rebound in front of Nuggets forward Jeff Green in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., left, draws a foul on Lakers forward LeBron James while going up for a shot in the first quarter. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, puts up a shot over Lakers forward Rui Hachimura during the third quarter. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray celebrates after making a three-point shot against Anthony Davis. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward LeBron James reacts after losing the ball in front of Nuggets forward Jeff Green, right, and forward Michael Porter Jr. in the third quarter. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)