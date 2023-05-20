Photos: Lakers can’t keep pace with Denver Nuggets in Game 3 loss

Share
The Lakers moved to the brink of playoff elimination with a 119-108 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference finals Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.
Veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Gina Ferazzi and Wally Skalij captured some of the game’s biggest moments. Here’s a look at some of their best photos.
