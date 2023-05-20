Advertisement
Lakers

Photos: Lakers can’t keep pace with Denver Nuggets in Game 3 loss

Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown, right, hits the ball away from Lakers forward Anthony Davis as center Nikola Jokic, left, defends during the first quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference finals Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gina Ferazzi
Wally Skalij
The Lakers moved to the brink of playoff elimination with a 119-108 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference finals Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Gina Ferazzi and Wally Skalij captured some of the game’s biggest moments. Here’s a look at some of their best photos.

Lakers forward LeBron James, center, passes the ball in front of Nuggets forward Jeff Green, left, and guard Christian Braun during the first quarter.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis hangs onto the rim after he dunks in front of Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during the first quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward LeBron James reacts to a foul call during the second quarter.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward LeBron James, far right, loses the ball while driving to the basket against Nuggets forwards Jeff Green, center, and Michael Porter Jr. in the fourth quarter.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, shoots over Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. during the second half.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward LeBron James, left, grabs a rebound in front of Nuggets forward Jeff Green in the fourth quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., left, draws a foul on Lakers forward LeBron James while going up for a shot in the first quarter.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, puts up a shot over Lakers forward Rui Hachimura during the third quarter.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward LeBron James reacts after losing the ball in front of Nuggets forward Jeff Green, right, and forward Michael Porter Jr. in the third quarter.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward LeBron James walks away from the court after losing to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers
Gina Ferazzi

Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for Breaking News in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. She’s an all-around photographer covering assignments from Winter Olympics, presidential campaigns to local and national news events. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. A two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono, she still holds the record for five goals in one field hockey game.

Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

