Anthony Davis steps in with LeBron James out, and other takeaways from Lakers-Blazers

The Lakers’ 13-point lead had been sliced to six points early in the fourth quarter, which made Anthony Davis concerned enough to get off the bench and walk towards the scorer’s table. As he stopped to talk to an assistant coach to see what the plan was, the Portland Trail Blazers scored again, the Lakers’ lead now down to four points.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham had seen enough and called a timeout with 9:15 left.

Davis came back into the game right then and there to help restore order.

“For me personally, I just wanted to be back in the game and get control of the game again,” Davis said.

Davis did his part to make sure the Lakers stayed in control of the game, scoring nine points in the fourth, grabbing four rebounds, handing out one assist and making all three of his free throws.

Here are five takeaways from the Lakers’ 116-110 win over Portland Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena.