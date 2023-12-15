With Anthony Davis and others sidelined, Lakers lose to Victor Wembanyama and Spurs

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama blocks a shot by Lakers forward Jaxson Hayes during the first half of the Lakers’ 129-115 loss Friday.

The Lakers’ banner for the NBA in-season tournament will be a permanent reminder of what they accomplished last weekend in Las Vegas.

As far as what happened Friday in San Antonio, the Lakers hope that’s a more temporary commemoration.

The bill for the energy the Lakers expended in the in-season tournament came due, the physical and mental costs on full display in a 129-115 loss to the Spurs.

Anthony Davis didn’t play because of a combination of problems — the nagging hip issues and a recently rolled ankle among them. D’Angelo Russell sat out his first game of the season because of illness and Cam Reddish, who has been beaten up as the Lakers’ primary perimeter defender, sat because of right knee soreness.

Privately, even some available Lakers admitted to dealing with fatigue, an effect of the brutal schedule that has had the Lakers mostly living out of a suitcase since Thanksgiving. Including two games in Las Vegas, the Lakers have played nine of their last 11 games on the road.

Lakers star LeBron James shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson during the first half. (Eric Gay / Associated Press)

And after they host the Knicks on Monday, during which they will celebrate their in-season tournament championship, the Lakers play three more road games.

After falling behind by as many as 25 to the Spurs, LeBron James led a comeback in the second quarter, scoring 12 points and dishing out nine assists — tied for the most assists in a quarter during James’ career.

During that stretch, he had the Lakers’ biggest highlight play, a high-arcing step-back corner three-pointer over Victor Wembanyama.

But the Lakers could never sustain that necessary energy, the Spurs ending a franchise-record 18-game losing streak with Wembanyama embracing his teammates on the sideline in the final minutes.

James scored 23 points to go with 14 assists, Austin Reaves had 22, Rui Hachimura had 20 and Christian Wood scored 17 in the loss.

Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 36 points, the Lakers’ defense failing to slow the Spurs, giving up 42 points in the first after giving up 45 points in the fourth Wednesday in San Antonio.