NBA stars mourn the loss of Jerry West, ‘a basketball genius’

Fred Carter, Philadelphia 76er guards Laker Jerry West as they race down court on Dec.19, 1971, at the Forum in Inglewood.

LeBron James joined NBA teams and players saluting Jerry West, who became a star as a Lakers player and later transformed the league as an executive. West died Wednesday morning at the age of 86.

James posted on social media platform X Wednesday morning: “My mentor, My friend! Hopefully I continue to make you proud! You’re already missed!”

Michael Jordan said West was “like an older brother to me” in a statement to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

The Clippers, the final NBA team that employed West, broke the news of his death.

Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. His wife, Karen, was by his side. pic.twitter.com/iMwOXmCT2B — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 12, 2024

Their tribute was soon followed by a statement released by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Jerry West. pic.twitter.com/8XspFQO3d0 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 12, 2024

Tributes began to flow in this morning as news of West’s death spread. The Lakers, the team West is most associated with, shared a photo of him in front his retired jersey.

Honoring the legendary Jerry West pic.twitter.com/vN9gzMPVMc — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 12, 2024

The Dodgers called him “an indelible figure on the Los Angeles sports landscape” in their tribute.

The Dodgers mourn the passing of NBA Hall of Famer and Lakers legend Jerry West, an indelible figure on the Los Angeles sports landscape for more than 60 years. We send our most sincere condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/wdRMw137lg — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 12, 2024

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, where West was slated to be inducted for an unprecedented third time (this time as a contributor), also posted its tribute.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jerry West. As a player and an executive, his profound impact on the game of basketball is matched only by his character and integrity. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends in… pic.twitter.com/FJEDr7HKVq — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) June 12, 2024

The Golden State Warriors, for whom West worked for as an executive board member who reported directly to ownership, called him “an incredible and unique individual.”