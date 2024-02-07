Complete coverage: Kobe Bryant’s statue unveiling
The Lakers unveiled the statue of the late Kobe Bryant on Thursday outside Crypto.com Arena. Here’s the L.A. Times coverage of the event.
The Lakers, along with players and coaches around the NBA, are looking forward to seeing Kobe Bryant honored with a statue outside Crypto.com Arena.
Shaquille O’Neal wishes Kobe Bryant could witness the unveiling of his statue at Crytpo.com Arena and loves recalling their days as a dynamic duo.
Jerry West on Kobe Bryant’s greatness: It’s about the respect that other players have for you
Lakers legend Jerry West reflects on the life and times of Kobe Bryant as the team prepares to unveil a statue in his honor outside Crypto.com Arena.
Magic Johnson recalls the late Kobe Bryant’s competitiveness and desire to be like Michael Jordan and other Lakers legends who are immortalized with a statue.
Kobe Bryant continues to be an inspiration for athletes, fans and everyone in Los Angeles who witnessed the greatness of the Lakers star.
Jan. 26, 2024