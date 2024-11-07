Lakers assign Bronny James to South Bay Lakers of G League

Lakers guard Bronny James warms up before a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 22.

The Lakers assigned rookie guard Bronny James to their South Bay Lakers affiliate Thursday, clearing the way for James to make his NBA G League debut Saturday night in El Segundo.

James, the son of Lakers’ star LeBron James, appeared in four games with the Lakers this season, including a moment on the floor together with his father in the team’s season opener.

On the Lakers’ most recent trip, Bronny James scored his first career NBA points to a huge ovation in Cleveland.

Advertisement

Lakers second-year players Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis have also been with the South Bay Lakers throughout their training camp.

Players under contract can move freely between the main and G League rosters.

“The plan for Bronny to move between the Lakers roster and the South Bay roster, that’s always been the plan since day one,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said earlier this season. “(General manager) Rob (Pelinka) and I have talked about that. LeBron’s talked about that.”

The Lakers host Philadelphia on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.