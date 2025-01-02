LeBron James and Max Christie lead Lakers past Portland with Anthony Davis out

Lakers center Christian Koloko dunks past Portland Trail Blazers forwards Toumani Camara (33) and Deni Avdija (8) during first half of the Lakers’ 114-106 win Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena.

The big picture demanded that the Lakers be smart; the small picture demanded the Lakers play a little tougher Thursday night.

Anthony Davis, who missed most of the Lakers’ game on Christmas, needed the night off because of lingering soreness in his sprained left ankle. Gabe Vincent needed more time to recover from an oblique strain.

Removing key pieces, especially one as critical as Davis, highlighted something JJ Redick’s one-time coach Doc Rivers used to say: winning any game in the NBA is hard.

Advertisement

The Lakers were going to need a big night from someone they rely on and a career night from someone they’re truly starting to.

LeBron James and Max Christie combined to score 66 points, Christie finishing with a career-best 28, in the Lakers’ 114-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

James hit a season-high seven threes, needing only 10 attempts, on his way to 38 points as the Lakers (19-14) fought through a rocky fourth quarter. And Christie, cementing his place as the team’s shooting guard, hit five threes and aggressively cut off the ball with the Portland defense focused on James and Austin Reaves.

Advertisement

James and Christie shot the Lakers into a 15-point lead against one of the West’s worst teams, the Lakers’ defense finding its footing in the second and third quarters.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves, center, loses control of the ball in front of Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) and forward Kris Murray (24) on Thursday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

But the Trail Blazers’ younger, more athletic legs and their longer, stronger arms put the Lakers in tough spots.

Advertisement

Reaves, for the first time since the Lakers fully gave him the keys, got pressured into shooting just five for 15 from the field. He still managed to finish with 11 assists, eight rebounds and 15 points.

Anfernee Simons led Portland (11-22) with 23 points.

The Lakers play again Friday against Atlanta at Crypto.com Arena.