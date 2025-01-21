Lakers get back on track against woeful Washington

LeBron James, who had a triple-double, drives to the basket to score against the Wizards in the second quarter.

Two days after the Lakers were saying it would almost never be easy, almost never came to town.

The Washington Wizards, who have won a league-low six times, were the cure for the Lakers after a loss Sunday to the Clippers exposed a number of their weaknesses. The postgame morale was low, LeBron James and JJ Redick openly discussing how their roster wouldn’t be able to organically improve an already narrow margin for error.

But with the midway point of the season here Tuesday, the Lakers (23-18) saw the one team in the NBA bad enough to make anyone — even the Lakers — feel like they’ve got it figured out.

Advertisement

The Lakers did the right things consistently over four quarters, barely being threatened before winning 111-88 Tuesday in a game they desperately had to have before hosting Boston on Thursday night.

The Wizards (6-36), in the early stages of a rebuild with eyes on the top on 2025 NBA draft, haven’t won since Jan. 1. Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole are their best offensive options and backup center Jonas Valanciunas and forward Corey Kispert their only other veterans, Washington fully committed to the future.

Compared to the Lakers, whose eyes are squarely on the present, that made Tuesday predictably one-sided — though the Lakers still needed to execute.

Advertisement

Anthony Davis had 29 points and 16 rebounds while bullying rookie Alex Sarr. James, fresh from watching Ohio State win the college football national championship on Monday in Atlanta, had his ninth triple-double of the season with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists. Austin Reaves, despite a four-for-15 shooting night, still finished with 16 points and eight assists, and Dorian Finney-Smith had 16 points off the bench in just 22 minutes.

The Lakers did it by attacking the paint and finding the open player, the team scoring on more than a handful of lobs.

The biggest highlight came when Reaves found James for a lob off an offensive rebound, with the 40-year-old Lakers star dunking on Valanciunas.

Advertisement

The Lakers held Washington to 35.8% shooting from the field and 25.6% shooting from three, limiting them to only 11 points in the fourth quarter.