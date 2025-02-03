Inside the podcast relationship of Luka Doncic and JJ Redick

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, left, defends Pelicans guard JJ Redick during a game on Feb. 12, 2021, in Dallas. Now the two are player and coach with the Lakers.

You don’t have to wonder what Lakers coach JJ Redick actually thinks of Luka Doncic. When you hire a head coach who used to host a podcast, and when that podcast hosted Doncic on multiple occasions, the answers are already in front of you.

Redick’s relationship with Doncic, like the one he forged with Dorian Finney-Smith, began in the final months of his NBA career when New Orleans traded him to the Mavericks. Immediately, it was clear that the two formed a bond.

On a podcast with Andre Iguodala, Redick praised Doncic for being low maintenance in the locker room the same way Stephen Curry is for the Golden State Warriors.

“The only guy that I really played with that’s on that level of just being one of the guys and doesn’t really ask for special treatment was Luka this season,” Redick said on the podcast. “Luka’s special. He’s one of the guys. Obviously basketball-wise, he’s super special. But as a dude, he’s great.”

In the shadows, people around the NBA are still shocked by the trade that gifted the Lakers their next superstar.

“The Mavericks can win the title this year, and they still got murdered on this trade,” one NBA agent told The Times.

Mavericks teammates JJ Redick, left, and Luka Doncic, right, slap hands during a game on April 21, 2021, in Dallas. (Glenn James / NBAE via Getty Images)

And if you dig into the Redick podcast archives, it’s clear that the Lakers coach thinks incredibly highly of his new star.

In a 2022 appearance on his show, Redick described Doncic as a person with innocence, sarcasm, humility and honesty before telling Doncic he didn’t get the chance to play with him while he was still in his physical prime.

During the show, Doncic talked about how he was surprised at the ease at which he became a dominant scorer in the NBA, that he thought his best skill was actually passing. He also talked about the amount of freedom he’s had from coaches in the past, and that if he ever played for someone who forced him into more structure, “that’s going to be a problem then” for the rest of the NBA.

On that episode, he also said he didn’t grow up watching a lot of NBA basketball in Slovenia, though one player always held his interest: LeBron James.

On a 2024 episode of “Mind the Game,” the show James and Redick hosted together, the two marveled at Doncic’s ability to carve apart defenses, basically coming to the same conclusion.

“I don’t think there’s a good way to guard Luka Doncic in a pick and roll,” Redick said. “…With spacing, with shooting, there’s just no good answer.”

Doncic, who doesn’t exactly do tons of extended interviews, sat for a second time on Redick’s podcast shortly after he scored 73 points last season against Atlanta.

“I think I’ve got a couple moves in me,” Doncic told Redick with a grin.

Redick said he was jealous of Doncic because he has “the gift.” Doncic tried to explain his thought process, but also came across as someone with just the natural ability to read the game.

He spoke with Redick about how having a player like Kyrie Irving has helped ease the offensive burden.

“It’s way easier,” Doncic said.

Now, he’ll have James and Austin Reaves to help with the ball-handling.

And, Doncic will have Redick.

Throughout the two episodes, it was easy to see the ease the two have in the relationship for each other, Redick clearly in admiration for how Doncic plays the game and Doncic obviously comfortable enough to respect — and needle — his former teammate, teasing him about his first NBA dunk and how he couldn’t run anymore once he got to Dallas.

There’s no guessing about any of that. And with so much change heading for the Lakers organization, that’s a good place to start.