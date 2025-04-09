Lakers star Luka Doncic scores 45 in emotional, winning return to Dallas

Lakers guard Luka Doncic fights back tears as he watches a video tribute to him before the game in Dallas on Wednesday night.

The Lakers fans cheered and the Mavericks fans cheered.

Because they were Luka Doncic fans.

The uniforms were Lakers purple and Lakers gold. They were Dallas navy and Mavericks retro green. They were from the Slovenian national team and a Spanish club basketball.

All of them had the same name across the back.

During the game, they cheered when he touched the ball and erupted when he made his first shot, They booed when he traveled and stood and applauded when he checked out.

Even though he was now a visitor with the Lakers, the Mavericks crowd reminded Doncic at every opportunity that they felt this should still be home.

T-shirts were placed on every seat at American Airlines Arena that read “thanks for everything” in Slovenian to honor Luka Doncic’s return Wednesday night. (LM Otero / Associated Press)

They showed it pregame, lining the court to watch him go through his routine an hour before tip. They showed it during introductions, roaring as he was introduced as a Laker for the first time in Dallas after a two-minute tribute video.

And they showed it each time the Lakers went to the free-throw line early in the game by chanting “Fire Nico,” the words that have come to define the Mavericks season after general manager Nico Harrison orchestrated a deal with the Lakers for to acquire Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round pick.

Doncic repaid the crowd with the kind of show they’d seen countless times, scoring 31 of his 45 points in the first half of the Lakers’ 112-97 win. The victory ensures the Lakers a top-six seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

After his final basket, Dallas called timeout and Doncic embraced his new teammates, falling into LeBron James’ arms for the biggest hug. During the huddle, the crowd chanted “Luka” while the Lakers players urged them on.

Lakers guard Luka Doncic attempts a reverse layup after driving past Mavericks forward Naji Marshall during the first half. (LM Otero / Associated Press)

It was the manifestation of what coach JJ Redick said the Lakers hoped to show Doncic pregame, that the Lakers “got his back.”

Before the game, fans held their phones up at the giant scoreboard above American Airlines Center as the lights dimmed and a two-minute video of Doncic’s best moments with the Mavericks — a mixture of big shots, magical passes and the boyish charisma that enchanted the franchise’s fans. While the video played, Doncic’s lip quivered as tears pooled in the corners of his eyes, his emotion at its most visible.

After featuring him as their primary offensive option for the first two quarters, the Lakers’ defense and transition offense put them in control in the third quarter.

And while Dallas briefly took the lead in the fourth quarter, a Christie two-handed slam nudging them ahead, Doncic and the Lakers closed them out by playing their best all-around basketball of the game while another round of “Fire Nico” chants bounced through the arena.

As he checked out of the game, Doncic got one last standing ovation, turning to show his appreciation to the crowd. For the night, everyone had gotten what they wanted.

But tomorrow, only the Lakers fans get to claim him.