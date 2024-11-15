Advertisement
Live Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: Live updates, start time, how to watch and expert picks

Follow along for live updates and results as the 58-year-old Mike Tyson squares off against 27-year-old YouTube-sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a heavyweight fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night.

By Manouk Akopyan
Share via
Mike Tyson, left, slaps Jake Paul during their weigh-in Thursday night in Irving, Texas.
Mike Tyson, left, slaps Jake Paul during their weigh-in Thursday night in Irving, Texas. Tyson and Paul will square off in a heavyweight match under special rules Friday night.
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press)
Share via

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul betting odds

Mike Tyson, left, tries to push Jake Paul before slapping him during a weigh-in Thursday.
Mike Tyson, left, tries to push Jake Paul before slapping him during a weigh-in Thursday ahead of their heavyweight fight Friday.
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press)
By Manouk Akopyan

Jake Paul is listed as a -200 betting favorite and Mike Tyson is listed as a +160 betting underdog, according to DraftKings. The over/under line on the number of rounds the fight is set to last is 6.5. A full breakdown of bets and methods of victory can be seen here, as offered by DraftKings.

Dan Canobbio, a betting analyst for DraftKings, shared his following commentary:

“Like it or not, Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul is happening for the world to see. Not only will it be widely viewed but it’s expected to be the most wagered-on sporting event of the year — and the lines are interesting.

“Jake Paul, nearly 27 years younger than Tyson, who is 58, is the betting favorite. Iron Mike is a very tempting underdog. But before placing your bets, you must factor in Tyson’s age and the fact that he hasn’t been in a sanctioned fight since 2005 and hasn’t won a fight (in a ring) since 2003.

“But nostalgia is a hell of a drug, and I can’t lie, some of these Tyson training clips have me thinking he can turn back the hands of time. If you want to wager on Tyson, the best bet is for him to stop Paul in Rounds One or Two. That is a fun bet.

“The longer this fight goes on, the more Paul is at an advantage. Tyson will tire out. Paul might be inexperienced, but he’s strong and trains hard. The odds for Paul by stoppage might be too good to pass up. Sorry, Mike, you’re still a legend.”

Share via

How to watch Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson, left, and Jake Paul, face off during a news conference.
Mike Tyson, left, and Jake Paul, face off during a news conference Wednesday ahead of their fight Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press)
By Manouk Akopyan

The fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will stream globally and exclusively on Netflix at no extra cost to subscribers beginning at 5 p.m. PST.

If you are not one of Netflix’s nearly 283 million subscribers, you can become one starting at $6.99 a month.

If “Netflix and Chill” is not your thing, On Tap Sports has a directory for sports bars and restaurants streaming the event.

The broadcast will be available in English, Spanish, Brazilian, Portuguese, French and German.

Ring walks for Tyson and Paul are expected to begin around 8 p.m. PST.
Advertisement