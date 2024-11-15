Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: Live updates, start time, how to watch and expert picks

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul betting odds

Mike Tyson, left, tries to push Jake Paul before slapping him during a weigh-in Thursday ahead of their heavyweight fight Friday.

Jake Paul is listed as a -200 betting favorite and Mike Tyson is listed as a +160 betting underdog, according to DraftKings. The over/under line on the number of rounds the fight is set to last is 6.5. A full breakdown of bets and methods of victory can be seen here, as offered by DraftKings.

Dan Canobbio, a betting analyst for DraftKings, shared his following commentary:

“Like it or not, Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul is happening for the world to see. Not only will it be widely viewed but it’s expected to be the most wagered-on sporting event of the year — and the lines are interesting.

“Jake Paul, nearly 27 years younger than Tyson, who is 58, is the betting favorite. Iron Mike is a very tempting underdog. But before placing your bets, you must factor in Tyson’s age and the fact that he hasn’t been in a sanctioned fight since 2005 and hasn’t won a fight (in a ring) since 2003.

“But nostalgia is a hell of a drug, and I can’t lie, some of these Tyson training clips have me thinking he can turn back the hands of time. If you want to wager on Tyson, the best bet is for him to stop Paul in Rounds One or Two. That is a fun bet.

“The longer this fight goes on, the more Paul is at an advantage. Tyson will tire out. Paul might be inexperienced, but he’s strong and trains hard. The odds for Paul by stoppage might be too good to pass up. Sorry, Mike, you’re still a legend.”