Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim: Live updates, odds, start time and predictions

Canelo Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) is the heavy favorite as he looks to solidify his standing as the king of the super middleweights with a victory over Avni Yildirim (21-2, 12 KOs) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Saturday night.
Be sure to check in from the latest updates, analysis results, odds and predictions for the fight, which is scheduled to begin around 7:35 p.m. PST.
Who is Avni Yildirim, the fighter taking on Canelo Alvarez tonight?
If you haven’t Googled “Avni Yildirim” yet, we’re here to help optimize your search intentions.
Don’t be too hard on yourself if you’re unfamiliar with the 29-year-old Turkish fighter nicknamed “Mr. Robot,” because Yildirim’s resume is missing a meaningful win, and this will mark just the third time he’s fighting in the United States.
The seven-year professional trains out of Indio, Calif., with respected coach Joel Diaz, and they will be working together for the first time looking to deconstruct the pound-for-pound great Canelo Alvarez.
Yildirim (21-2, 12 knockouts) is a former sparring partner of Alvarez and helped the Mexican star prepare for his rematch with Gennady Golovkin in 2018. At the time, Yildirim had just knocked out Jose Antonio Rodriguez Silvencia, holder of a 3-31-3 record.
Alvarez will now try to escape all of the makings of a trap fight that he picked instead of vacating a title and saving himself a total of $500,000 in sanctioning fees.
He shouldn’t have too much trouble.
Yildirim has come up short both times he’s stepped up in class. He suffered his first career defeat to Chris Eubank Jr. in 2017 in a third-round knockout. In his last fight in April 2019 against then-WBC super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell, Yildirim dropped a 10th-round technical decision after Dirrell was cut above the eye because of a seventh-round head clash.
At the time of the stoppage, Dirrell was up 96-94 on two cards and Yildirim was up 98-92 on the other.
Shortly after the fight, Yildirim tested positive for two performance-enhancing drugs.
Yildirim’s performance against Dirrell — and eventual patience with sanctioning body semantics — was strong enough to have him firmly planted by the WBC as a mandatory challenger.
Consider Yildirim to be at the right place at the right time because Alvarez just picked up the vacant WBC belt in December when he beat Callum Smith. The belt was vacated by David Benavidez after he missed weight in an August fight, and was previously won when Benavidez beat Dirrell after the Yildirim fight.
Yildirim is promising that he’s not simply showing up to collect a paycheck after a near two-year layoff.
“I always give my all — and everybody should be ready to see a war,” Yildirim said. “He’s a big champion, everyone knows that. I’m ready for the world championship title for the big chance. It’s my time. Saturday, for everyone, it’s showtime.”
It’s becoming increasingly clear that Alvarez’s foes need to catch lightning in a bottle in order to beat him.
Yildirim, who was born in Istanbul, is seemingly the man for the job, at least by definition.
“Yildirim” translates to “lightning” from Turkish to English.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim betting odds
Canelo Alvarez is listed as a -5000 favorite in most of the regulated U.S. sportsbooks, while Yildirim is a +1400 underdog.
DraftKings is forcing betters to pay a 100/1 price to bet on an Alvarez victory.
For additional context, Yildirim will be a heavier underdog than Buster Douglas was when he knocked out 42-to-1 favorite Mike Tyson in 1990.
Johnny Avello, director of race and sports operations at DraftKings, told The Times he doesn’t expect a competitive match, and that betting the actual round the fight will finish might be a gambler’s best path to getting in on some action.
“Canelo is such a large price, and that’s the fear of the bettor,” Avello said. “There is no value in betting Canelo. You have to put up too much money to win a little amount. I expect people to bet on the props and the rounds. We have it up at 4 ½ rounds. Canelo pretty much looks like a sure thing, doesn’t he?”
Intriguing wager on tomorrow's fight: $110,000 on Canelo Alvarez (-4,000) placed Feb. 3, in Nevada with @WilliamHillUS. A Canelo win over long-shot Avni Yildirim would result in a net $2,750 profit for the bettor.— David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) February 26, 2021
If you really have a gambling itch that needs to be scratched, perhaps consider a futures bet that Alvarez will fight and knock out Gennadiy Golovkin in a trilogy before the Kazakh KO artist retires.
History-minded Canelo Alvarez fighting for super middleweight supremacy
Every so often star boxers are served snacks to suffice their fighting appetite, and for Canelo Alvarez, Saturday’s fixing consists of a Turkish delight in the unheralded Avni Yildirim.
Alvarez is supposed to devour the mandatory challenger from the Middle East with might unknown to mankind in a defense of his 168-pound WBC title against at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on DAZN and pay-per-view.
Such are the expectations when you’re the sport’s pound-for-pound kingpin and a 50-to-1 favorite against a stationary fighter devoid of defense.
A victory by Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 knockouts) is uniformly considered to be a formality over a former sparring partner who helped him prepare to fight Gennady Golovkin in a 2018 rematch.
Beating Yildirim (21-2, 12 KOs) won’t be a hallmark win, but boxing’s biggest superstar has his sights set on history as he maneuvers toward super middleweight supremacy.
Alvarez holds the WBA and Ring Magazine titles in addition to the WBC belt, and by the end of the year, he wants to clean out the division with fights against WBO titlist Billy Joe Saunders and IBF champion Caleb Plant.
Should he successfully run through the gauntlet, he’ll become the first Mexican to be undisputed super middleweight champion in boxing history.
“It’s important for me and [trainer and manager Eddy Reynoso] because very few people have achieved becoming undisputed champions,” said Alvarez. “And that’s a short-term goal for us. To win all the titles at 168 pounds … Eddy and I have always wanted the best. And we want to keep making history. It’s very important to me to leave behind a legacy in this sport. And that’s why we’re doing this. To keep making history and so when people talk about boxing, they always remember me.”
Alvarez is fighting for the second time in 70 days after he was forced to sit for 13 months because of the global pandemic and a legal spat and eventual divorce from Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions. Alvarez beat Callum Smith in December.
The immense activity Alvarez has alluded to also mirrors that of De La Hoya, who was the last pound-for-pound great to fight as many times as his former understudy plans on when he finished 1997 with a 5-0 record.
Since Alvarez now steers his own ship, he’s decided to dock in South Florida for a stay-busy fight, seemingly making up for lost purses.
Although Alvarez is slated for a seemingly easy victory, he isn’t presenting it that way.
“I respect all fighters. I respect the challenger that’s in front of me right now,” said Alvarez. “I know he’s a strong fighter. I know he has a lot of tools. I have the same mentality. I’m trying to do my job, and I’m trying to make history.”
Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim: How to watch the fight
If you’re not one of the 15,000 fans who have tickets to watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim fight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., we’d like to point you to alternative options to consume your pugilistic programming.
The fight can be streamed on DAZN. A monthly subscription in the United States is $19.99, while an annual plan is $99.99.
The event also can be purchased via pay-per-view for $49.99 through cable operators, and customers will receive a promo code for a four-month DAZN subscription as part of the transaction.
Coverage starts at 4 p.m PST, and the ring walks for the main event are scheduled to begin at 7:35 p.m. PT.
It’ll mark the second time this month that Florida has hosted a major sporting event, with Super Bowl LV attended by 25,000 fans being the other.
If you’re in the mood to watch the fight at a bar or restaurant, pop in your zip code at Joe Hand Promotions to see the nearest locations showing the fight.
Here’s how the undercard will unfold:
McWilliams Arroyo vs. Abraham Rodriguez for the interim WBC flyweight title (co-main event)
Zhang Zhilei vs. Jerry Forrest in a heavyweight fight
Diego Pacheco vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr. in a super middleweight match
Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes in a super middleweight meeting
Keyshawn Davis vs. Lester Brown in a junior lightweight clash
Aaron Aponte vs. Harry Gigliotti in a junior welterweight scrap