Álvarez vs. Plant: Fight live updates, odds, start time and more

Hernández: Canelo Álvarez ready for the most personal fight of his career against Caleb Plant

Boxers Canelo Álvarez, left, and Caleb Plant spar verbally during their weigh-in on Friday at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — Cash cows are generally treated as if they are sacred cows in boxing, which made how Caleb Plant addressed Canelo Álvarez noteworthy.

Plant called him a drug cheat.

The accusation led to an exchange of open-handed slaps at a news conference in Beverly Hills six weeks ago, the lingering animosity explaining why organizers kept the fighters from ever coming face to face at their weigh-in Friday afternoon.

Denied a chance to shove Plant again before their 168-pound championship match the next day, Álvarez settled for warning his opponent by paraphrasing Newton’s third law of motion in his second language.

“For every action, [there’s] a reaction,” the 31-year-old from Mexico said in English.

Álvarez said he initiated the fracas in Beverly Hills because Plant insulted his mother when they were nose to nose, but, in reality, the relatively unknown challenger had already lobbed a grenade at him in cyberspace.

In late August, a couple of weeks after Álvarez and Plant agreed to fight, 130-pound champion Óscar Valdez tested positive for a stimulant. Álvarez and Valdez are stablemates in a gym run by trainer Eddy Reynoso.

