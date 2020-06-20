Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Belmont Stakes 2020 live updates: Top horses, odds and start time

Live updates ahead of the 2020 Belmont Stakes, which kicks off horse racing’s Triple Crown during a coronavirus-interrupted 2020 season.

Horses break from the starting gate of the 150th Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. on June 9, 2018.
Horses break from the starting gate at the beginning of the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. on June 9, 2018.
(Julie Jacobson / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
UPDATED June 20, 2020 | 8:02 AM
