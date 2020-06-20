Belmont Stakes 2020 live updates: Top horses, odds and start time

One thing about this year in sports is that nothing is as it used to be, especially when it comes to timing. All of which begs the question: What time is Saturday’s Belmont Stakes? In a normal year, it would be going off around 6:40 p.m. in Elmont, N.Y., and all up and down the East Coast. But, this year, it’s like coming out of daylight saving time and you have to set you watch an hour earlier for a 5.42 p.m. start. Of course, you can do the math, but we’ll give you a little help. In Los Angeles, that’s 2:42 p.m., or 3:42 p.m. in the Mountain time zone and 4:42 p.m. if you live in the Midwest, or Central, time zone. Read more >>>