Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury fight updates: Who is the favorite to win?

LAS VEGAS — Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will meet in a heavyweight championship rematch Saturday at the MGM Grand looking to settle the score once and for all after their first fight in Dec. 2018 at Staples Center ended in a controversial split decision draw.Will Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) prevail with his devastating one-punch knockout power? Or will the slick-slugging Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) outbox the WBC champion throughout the night?The 50-50 fight is one of the most intriguing heavyweight matchups in recent memory, and the pay-per-view event has been paired with an unprecedented promotion from Fox and ESPN.The Los Angeles Times will be reporting from ringside all day long in-line below to bring you up-to-the-minute news and analysis around the mega fight.Here are the latest odds for the fight: