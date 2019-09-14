Tyson Fury is bloodied but survives to beat Otto Wallin by unanimous decision

Tyson Fury looked like he came to party Saturday night. But he got a fight instead.

Moments after the lineal heavyweight champion took off a sombrero and a Mexican flag, Otto Wallin went after him at T-Mobile Arena.

Wallin badly bloodied Fury above his right eye. He rocked him to the body, to the head and the eye.

But Fury survived, then thrived, winning a 116-112, 117-111, 118-110 decision that is presumably a further step toward a rematch with Deontay Wilder.

Advertisement

“Deontay Wilder, I want you!” Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) screamed.

On the undercard, junior-featherweight Emanuel Navarrete (29-1, 25 KOs) cruised in his second title defense in a month, scoring a fourth-round TKO of Juan Elorde (28-2, 15 KOs).

