Tyson Fury is bloodied but survives to beat Otto Wallin by unanimous decision

Tyson Fury celebrates after defeating Otto Wallin in a unanimous decision Sept. 14, 2019.
Tyson Fury celebrates Saturday night after beating Otto Wallin in a 116-112, 117-111, 118-110 decision in Las Vegas.
(Isaac Brekken / Associated Press)
By Norm Frauenheim
Sep. 14, 2019
10:52 PM
LAS VEGAS — 

Tyson Fury looked like he came to party Saturday night. But he got a fight instead.

Moments after the lineal heavyweight champion took off a sombrero and a Mexican flag, Otto Wallin went after him at T-Mobile Arena.

Wallin badly bloodied Fury above his right eye. He rocked him to the body, to the head and the eye.

But Fury survived, then thrived, winning a 116-112, 117-111, 118-110 decision that is presumably a further step toward a rematch with Deontay Wilder.

“Deontay Wilder, I want you!” Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) screamed.

On the undercard, junior-featherweight Emanuel Navarrete (29-1, 25 KOs) cruised in his second title defense in a month, scoring a fourth-round TKO of Juan Elorde (28-2, 15 KOs).

Norm Frauenheim
