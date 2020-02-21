Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury rematch: Live updates from the weigh in

epa-rex-wilder-vs-fury-ii-final-press-10561782t.JPGWhen WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder and lineal champion Tyson Fury meet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night, they’ll not only be trying to break a tie after fighting to a draw 14 months ago at Staples Center . but also ending a two-decade drought since the heavyweights used to headline the biggest fights in Las Vegas.Wilder-Fury II is arguably the biggest heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas since Nov. 13, 1999, when Evander Holyfield-Lennox Lewis II took place at the Thomas & Mack Center. Lewis won a unanimous decision and then defended his belts at MGM and in his native London.The 1980s and ‘90s were dominated by Mike Tyson’s historic rise to the youngest undisputed heavyweight champion of all-time. Tyson lost to Buster Douglas on Feb. 11, 1990, but that fight took place in Tokyo, while most of Tyson’s fights during that time were in Las Vegas. After his 1992 rape conviction, Tyson’s comeback fights took place here, including “The Bite Fight” against Evander Holyfield in 1997.READ THE STORY>>>