Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Live
Sports

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury rematch: Live updates from the weigh in

Live updates from the Friday weigh in for Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury ahead of their rematch in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.
(Associated Press)
Feb. 21, 2020
3:08 PM
Share