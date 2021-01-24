Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor: Live updates, odds and results from UFC 257

Conor McGregor is back in the octagon, but will he stay there?

Conor McGregor poses on the scale during his weigh-in for UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Friday. (Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Conor McGregor proved to be more cagey outside of the UFC octagon than inside of it in 2020. The Irishman fought for a total of 40 seconds when he convincingly defeated Donald Cerrone last January.

It was McGregor’s first win since 2016, and the plan was to build serious steam ahead for another enthralling run. Soon after, the pandemic and his polarizing presence curtailed any proclivity for a proactive year.

McGregor’s relationship with UFC president Dana White suffered a knockdown, and the fighter showed more of his feisty side when he published private messages between his boss claiming that his career was being mishandled.

McGregor (again) announced his retirement from the UFC. The former two-division champion also said he’d next fight Manny Pacquiao in a boxing match and has even entertained overtures to fight YouTuber Jake Paul in a ring.

Conor McGregor celebrates after defeating Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone during a welterweight fight at UFC 246 on Jan. 18, 2020 in Las Vegas. (John Locher / Associated Press)

After a criminal case ended without charges, McGregor was hit this week with a new lawsuit by a woman accusing him of rape at a Dublin hotel in 2018. McGregor dismissed it as “old news” during a news conference Thursday.

“It was investigated thoroughly over the course of two long years, and I was cleared of any wrongdoing. And that’s it,” said McGregor. “There is so much positivity in my life. I have a great challenge [in front of me by fighting].”

At 32, the whiskey proprietor is looking to walk a proper line on all fronts of his life before his physical prime barrels out.