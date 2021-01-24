Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor: Live updates, odds and results from UFC 257

It’s been more than a year since Conor McGregor’s last UFC fight. He’ll look to start 2021 strong when he takes on Dustin Poirier in a lightweight fight at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi.
Dana White: UFC 257 trending toward top-two PPV event of all time
UFC president Dana White told The Times on Saturday that UFC 257 will end up being the No. 1 or No. 2 best selling pay-per-view event of all time for the company.
“The conservative number is 1.5 million PPV buys. Everything for this fight is off the charts. It broke every [pre-fight] record already,” White said.
Conor McGregor is a massive draw and holds six out of the top seven best-selling PPV positions of all time for the UFC.
Where will the Irishman’s rematch with Dustin Poirier rank?
McGregor v Nurmagomedov—2.5M PPV buys
McGregor v Diaz II—1.65M
Lesnar v Mir II—1.6M
McGregor v Diaz—1.5M
McGregor v Aldo—1.4M
McGregor v Cerrone—1.35M
McGregor v Alvarez—1.3M#UFC257 should join the club. https://t.co/masxaD6GFp
Tale of the tape between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier
Conor McGregor
Hometown: Dublin, Ireland
Age: 32
Record: 22-4, 20 stoppages
Nickname: The Notorious
Height: 5 foot 9 inches
Weight: 155
Reach: 75 inches
Stance: Southpaw
Average fight time: 8:20
Key stats: Former two-division champion and No. 4 ranked UFC lightweight who has 14 first-round finishes and wins over Nate Diaz, Eddie Alvarez, Jose Aldo, Donald Cerrone and Max Halloway.
Dustin Poirier
Hometown: Coconut Creek, Florida
Age: 32
Nickname: The Diamond
Record: 26-6, 19 stoppages, 1 No Contest
Height: 5 foot 9 inches
Weight: 155
Reach: 72 inches
Stance: Southpaw
Average fight time: 10:29
Key stats: Former UFC interim lightweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender who’ll be fighting in the UFC for the 25th time and has wins over Max Holloway (twice), Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker.
Conor McGregor is back in the octagon, but will he stay there?
Conor McGregor proved to be more cagey outside of the UFC octagon than inside of it in 2020. The Irishman fought for a total of 40 seconds when he convincingly defeated Donald Cerrone last January.
It was McGregor’s first win since 2016, and the plan was to build serious steam ahead for another enthralling run. Soon after, the pandemic and his polarizing presence curtailed any proclivity for a proactive year.
McGregor’s relationship with UFC president Dana White suffered a knockdown, and the fighter showed more of his feisty side when he published private messages between his boss claiming that his career was being mishandled.
McGregor (again) announced his retirement from the UFC. The former two-division champion also said he’d next fight Manny Pacquiao in a boxing match and has even entertained overtures to fight YouTuber Jake Paul in a ring.
After a criminal case ended without charges, McGregor was hit this week with a new lawsuit by a woman accusing him of rape at a Dublin hotel in 2018. McGregor dismissed it as “old news” during a news conference Thursday.
“It was investigated thoroughly over the course of two long years, and I was cleared of any wrongdoing. And that’s it,” said McGregor. “There is so much positivity in my life. I have a great challenge [in front of me by fighting].”
At 32, the whiskey proprietor is looking to walk a proper line on all fronts of his life before his physical prime barrels out.
Will Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier be a flashback to seven years ago?
Conor McGregor, the face of mixed-martial arts, will return from a yearlong break Saturday to fight Dustin Poirier as the main event for UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. McGregor (22-4) mauled Poirier (26-6) and beat him in 106 seconds nearly seven years ago, but Poirier has since revived his career.
UFC president Dana White and McGregor patched up their relationship because making exorbitant amounts of money always has healing powers. McGregor will earn a $5-million minimum against Poirier, a considerable raise from his $3-million guarantee for the Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone fight last January.
White has promised throughout the promotional tour that this is the most committed version of McGregor he’s experienced. Although he no longer hurls dollies or water bottles, McGregor still flings gab as punchy as his jab — even if it’s more toned down than before.
“I know there’s questions about my abilities. I know [Poirier is] heavier and on a different weight and more experienced, but I feel I can do it,” McGregor said. “I believe I can get him out there and possibly hit him early, but I am hoping for a good, long bout.”
Conor McGregor’s top finishes in UFC.
Should the refocused and physically rebuilt McGregor remain victorious, White will try to convince Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement to fight “The Notorious” one in a rematch in what could be the most lucrative event in UFC history.
McGregor’s master plan could ultimately be punched out by Poirier.
“I know what a win over Conor McGregor means in combat sports and I know whoever wins this fight is fighting for gold and that’s why I fight,” said Poirier. “I want to be the undisputed world champion. I’m still chasing that goal and I know this fight gets me one step closer to that.”
How to watch Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II
UFC 257 can be ordered exclusively through ESPN+.
That means viewers need to already be an ESPN+ subscriber in order to have the opportunity to purchase the event at $69.99. The five-fight pay-per-view portion of the event begins at 7 p.m. PST.
The co-main event features three-time Bellator champion Michael Chandler (20-9) making his UFC debut against sixth-ranked lightweight and slight favorite Dan Hooker (21-5).
Undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is looking to be wowed in the night’s unofficial lightweight tournament as he ponders coming out of retirement.
The day of fights will start at 4 p.m PST with two prelim fights on ESPN+. At 5 p.m., a four-fight slate of action continues on ESPN and ESPN+. For a complete breakdown of the 11-fights and matchups, click here.