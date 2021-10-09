Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III: Start time, betting odds, analysis and more

Tyson Fury hints at swan song as Deontay Wilder rivalry reignites

Tyson Fury, of England, celebrates after defeating American Deontay Wilder in a WBC heavyweight championship boxing match on Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Isaac Brekken / Associated Press)

Tyson Fury is sitting shirtless in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter singing, “It’s getting hot in here, so take off all your clothes.”

The 6-foot-9-inch heavyweight champion has a penchant for hitting the high note, and it’s no different today, as he’s crooning Nelly’s 20-year-old dance anthem “Hot in Herre.”

It’s a scorching 94-degree day in Los Angeles. The song and Fury’s physical appearance are apropos as he promotes his trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Fury was originally supposed to fight Wilder on July 24, but the British boxer contracted COVID-19 almost two weeks before the original fight date.

What was hot then is not so much now, and it has nothing to do with a seasonal change.

After twice knocking down and dominating Wilder for seven rounds to score a stoppage win in February 2020, Fury has been relegated to the sidelines for reasons ranging from the pandemic — twice contracting the coronavirus — to on-again, off-again negotiations with Anthony Joshua to dealing with the thorn in his side that is Wilder, who won an arbitration case in May to force his contractual right to a third fight.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KO) will finally meet — their first fight in 2018 was a split draw — but the heavyweight affair has somewhat fizzled since it now has to compete with the Major League Baseball playoffs and college football on Saturday night for fan affinity. The fact that Oleksandr Usyk and not the more marketable Joshua is waiting at the finish line does not help.

The PR engines of ESPN and Fox, which are co-producing the bout (available on pay-per-view for $79.99), will undoubtedly help drum up interest for what is still a marquee fight.

