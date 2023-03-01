Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament live updates: UCLA faces Arizona State

Balanced scoring as UCLA in front at halftime

UCLA’s only All-Pac-12 selection has just two points, but the Bruins are still comfortably in the lead 39-25 against Arizona State at halftime.

Charisma Osborne, who leads the Bruins in scoring with 15.3 points per game, scored her first basket halfway through the second quarter, but her slow start hasn’t affected the Bruins. Every UCLA player who has entered the game has scored at least two points, led by Emily Bessoir’s nine points and seven rebounds.

Osborne has two and three rebounds. Freshman Kiki Rice, who had no assists in the past two games, has a team-high three with seven points. She even knocked down a rare three-pointer, just her 10th made three of the year. UCLA is five-of-10 from deep.

UCLA’s physicality is showing on the boards with a 24-17 rebounding advantage, which has contributed to a nine-two edge in second-chance points.