Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament live updates: UCLA faces Arizona State

Balanced scoring as UCLA in front at halftime
UCLA’s only All-Pac-12 selection has just two points, but the Bruins are still comfortably in the lead 39-25 against Arizona State at halftime.
Charisma Osborne, who leads the Bruins in scoring with 15.3 points per game, scored her first basket halfway through the second quarter, but her slow start hasn’t affected the Bruins. Every UCLA player who has entered the game has scored at least two points, led by Emily Bessoir’s nine points and seven rebounds.
Osborne has two and three rebounds. Freshman Kiki Rice, who had no assists in the past two games, has a team-high three with seven points. She even knocked down a rare three-pointer, just her 10th made three of the year. UCLA is five-of-10 from deep.
UCLA’s physicality is showing on the boards with a 24-17 rebounding advantage, which has contributed to a nine-two edge in second-chance points.
UCLA defense stepping up in second quarter
Arizona State is on a three-minute, 47-second scoring drought as the Bruins extend their lead to 26-15 with 5:40 remaining in the second quarter.
UCLA is on a 6-0 run during that time while forcing three turnovers.
UCLA leads after first quarter
UCLA leads 20-14 after the first quarter despite getting outshot from the field.
Arizona State is shooting at a 50% clip (7-for-14) while UCLA is 8-for-21. But the Bruins are making their shots count with four made three-pointers, led by a 3-for-3 effort from Emily Bessoir.
The sophomore from Germany has a game-high nine points and five rebounds.
UCLA is outrebounding Arizona State 11-8 with five offensive rebounds to the Sun Devils’ zero.
Emily Bessoir has UCLA out to early lead
UCLA leads 15-6 with 4:15 remaining in the first quarter after Arizona State was forced to take a timeout.
The Bruins are on an 8-0 run, led by back-to-back three-pointers by Emily Bessoir.
UCLA has six second-chance points off three offensive rebounds on seven missed field goals. Not a surprise that the Bruins are dominating the glass as they’re the top offensive rebounding team in the Pac-12. UCLA is outrebounding Arizona State 8-4.
Bessoir has a team-high nine points with four rebounds.
UCLA opens Pac-12 tournament with Arizona State
Hello from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas! This is Thuc Nhi Nguyen, I’ll be here all week covering UCLA and USC in the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament. Both teams are slated to play in the first round Wednesday, starting with the Bruins.
UCLA, the tournament’s fifth seed, starts with No. 12 seed Arizona State (8-19, 1-15 Pac-12 Conference). The Bruins (22-8, 11-7) are led by senior Charisma Osborne, the team’s only All-Pac-12 selection this year. Osborne leads the team in points (15.3) and rebounds (5.9) and is the first guard to lead UCLA in rebounding since the 2014-15 season when Nirra Fields did so.
Freshmen Kiki Rice and Londynn Jones earned Pac-12 All-Freshman honors.
With the top-ranked recruiting class in the country, the Bruins rose to as high as No. 8 in the Associated Press poll but struggled to close out games in the Pac-12. Their seven Pac-12 losses are by an average of 5.7 points. Their largest margin of defeat this year, 13 points, came against Pac-12 champion Stanford. After ending the regular season with two losses in their last three games, UCLA needs a long run in the Pac-12 tournament to keep hopes alive for a top-four seed in the NCAA tournament that would afford the Bruins hosting duties in the first two rounds.
UCLA will be without freshman forward Lina Sontag in the first round. She is out with a non-covid illness, according to a team spokesperson.