Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Devin Haney, left, and Ryan Garcia are separated by Oscar De La Hoya as they face off during their weigh-in at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday.
Follow along as WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney looks to fend off an upset bid by Ryan Garcia at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

By Manouk Akopyan

Ring walks for Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are expected to begin around 8 p.m. PDT. The pay-per-view portion of the fight card begins at 5 p.m. PDT.

Will the WBC super lightweight champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) take another step in his quest to become the face of boxing? Or will the overweight Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) shock the world after leaving a baffling trail of tricks and trolls throughout the promotion?

Garcia is no longer eligible to win Haney’s title and he already has forfeited $1.5 million for being 3.2 pounds over the 140-pound limit.

He’ll look to salvage his career and remaining reputation once the opening bell rings.

L.A.’s Arnold Barboza, John ‘Scrappy’ Ramirez to be featured on Haney-Garcia undercard

By Manouk Akopyan

Arnold Barboza Jr. poses during a weigh-in at Barclays Center on Friday.
The pay-per-view card headlined by Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia will begin at 5 p.m. PDT and will be complemented by four fights — two of which will feature Los Angeles-based boxers in separate bouts.

Super lightweight contender Arnold Barboza Jr. (29-0, 11 KOs) will square off against Sean McComb (18-1, 5 KOs) in a showdown scheduled for 10 rounds. El Monte’s Barboza signed with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions in November and secured an eighth-round stoppage against Xolisani Ndongeni in January.

In another bout, local 115-pound dynamo John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-0, 9 KOs) will fight David Jimenez (15-1, 11 KOs) for the WBA interim title. Ramirez battered and blasted Ronal Batista in October to set up his title shot.

Also, 2016 Uzbekistani Olympian Bektemir Melikuziev (13-1, 10 KOs) will fight Pierre Dibombe (22-0-1, 12 KOs) of Nantes, France, in a 10-round super middleweight matchup. Melikuziev trains out of Indio with coach Joel Diaz.

Opening the PPV telecast will be 2016 United States Olympian Charles Conwell (18-0, 13 KOs) making his Golden Boy debut against Nathaniel Gallimore (22-7-1, 17 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight bout.

The preliminary action is available on the Golden Boy YouTube channel.

Betting odds and lines for Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia

By Manouk Akopyan

Devin Haney is listed as a -900 betting favorite, and Ryan Garcia is listed as a +600 betting underdog.

The over/under for the total number of rounds the fight is set to last is listed at 10.5.

A full breakdown of bets and methods of victory can be seen here, as offered by DraftKings.

How to watch Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia

By Manouk Akopyan

Ryan Garcia, left, fights Javier Fortuna, right, during a lightweight fight in July 2022.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

The fight between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia will be available via pay-per-view on DAZN (subscription required) or on PPV.com (no subscription required).

The PPV portion of the fight card begins at 5 p.m. PDT.

If you’re in the Brooklyn, New York area and want to be ringside at the Barclays Center, tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster, the event’s official ticket distribution service.

On Tap Sports has a directory for all the bars and restaurants that will show the fight. Call in advance to confirm they are carrying the card and to inquire about cover charges or minimum spend requirements.

