Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Devin Haney, left, and Ryan Garcia are separated by Oscar De La Hoya as they face off during their weigh-in at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday.

Ring walks for Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are expected to begin around 8 p.m. PDT. The pay-per-view portion of the fight card begins at 5 p.m. PDT.

Will the WBC super lightweight champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) take another step in his quest to become the face of boxing? Or will the overweight Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) shock the world after leaving a baffling trail of tricks and trolls throughout the promotion?

Garcia is no longer eligible to win Haney’s title and he already has forfeited $1.5 million for being 3.2 pounds over the 140-pound limit.

He’ll look to salvage his career and remaining reputation once the opening bell rings.