Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte: Live updates, how to watch, betting odds and more

Ryan Garica’s wild year: Making $30 million off a loss, suing Oscar De La Hoya and changing trainers

Boxer Ryan Garcia trained in Woodland Hills ahead of a loss to Gervonta Davis. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Tense and turbulent times have flared once again for Ryan Garcia.

It’s seemingly never a smooth ride for Garcia, and 2023 has been no different as the 25-year-old boxing star has endured highs and lows.

In April, Garcia suffered his first professional loss when he was knocked out by Gervonta Davis in a 136-pound catchweight fight.

Although the defeat damaged his credibility in the ring, the bout was a blockbuster success, padding his bank account to the tune of $30 million. The fight also generated nearly 1.2 million pay-per-view buys and $22.8 million in ticket revenue overall, further proving that Garcia, and Davis moved the needle across mainstream masses.

Outside of the financial success, however, it’s been a tumultuous stretch for the Victorville-born-and-bred prizefighter.

Garcia said after the loss that he was weight drained, had a rib injury heading into the fight and even a mole in his training camp leaking information. He also openly questioned the loyalty of promoters Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins for failing to be present immediately after the fight for his press conference.

Ryan Garcia is counted out by referee Thomas Taylor after taking a body shot from Gervonta Davis in the seventh round of their prizefight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 22. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

The back-and-forth bickering escalated when Garcia’s legal team sent Golden Boy a demand letter alleging violations of their promotional agreement. A week later, Golden Boy filed a lawsuit against Garcia and his attorney and adviser Guadalupe Valencia to enforce its contract. Garcia later filed a motion to dismiss Golden Boy’s complaint against him. The lawsuits are still pending.

Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) will step into the ring Saturday for his 143-pound catchweight clash looking to revive his career against Oscar Garcia (26-1-1, 21 KOs) at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Earlier in the week, more fuel was added to the fiery feud following comments made by the Hall of Famers De La Hoya and Hopkins.

Hopkins said he would decide if Garcia should ever fight again after Saturday.

Garcia used the stage during a press conference Thursday to fire back.

“One thing that’s been on my heart is the statements that Bernard made where he’ll decide if I’m going to finish or if I should continue boxing after this fight,” Garcia said. “He doesn’t decide that. My coach [Derrick James] does. My team does. Everybody that grinds with me, day in and day out, that’s who decides.

“Another thing I want to touch on is Oscar saying that we misinterpret what they say. It’s plain English. I didn’t hear anybody speaking any language I don’t know.”

Ryan García, left, stands alongside promoter Oscar de la Hoya. (Courtesy of Liliana Heredia / Golden Boy)

Garcia will finally switch gears from verbally sparring with one Oscar to fighting a boxer, looking to prove that his skills are as strong as his social reach.

“The hardest part is being his promoter because he has so many people talking in his ear,” De La Hoya told The Times on Friday. “I do not understand what Ryan has against us. ... Ryan, I feel your pain. I wish you all the best. ... I’m in his corner. I have nothing against him.”

Valencia has a different assessment of the support for Garcia.

“I don’t think anyone inside or outside of boxing thinks they are promoting Ryan properly,” Valencia told The Times on Friday.

“It’s also odd that Oscar says ‘other people around Ryan are in his ear’ as if Ryan is not smart and his own person and has the ability to think for himself. … The source of the problems are them saying bizarre things that are not appropriate for a promoter to be saying. Ryan articulately reacted to the disrespect he experienced. I was extremely disappointed at the conduct of two 50-plus-year-old guys who are supposed to be promoting and moving Ryan’s career forward. Ryan wants to continue to fight in 2024 and he doesn’t want anything to stop him. What that structure is like depends on the future litigation. Certainly what they’ve done in this fight has not helped their own cause [in the ongoing legal matters].”

Ryan Garcia reacts after defeating Luke Campbell during a WBC title fight in January 2021 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. (Tim Warner / Getty Images)

De La Hoya maintained that he plans on further building Garcia’s budding career if he gets past Duarte by pitting his pupil against the winner of next weekend’s matchup between WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis and Devin Haney.

Garcia is promising the public a reinvented version of himself after previously admitting that he wasn’t dedicated to boxing and was fighting at just 50%.

He’s tasked the reigning trainer of the year James to revive his career after parting ways with Hall of Fame trainer Joe Goossen following the Davis loss.

“I put everything into this fight,” said Garcia. “You know, for the first time, I’m extremely committed. ... You know, 2021 was one of the years that kind of broke me [due to battling mental health issues.] … I’m about to come back for everything, I’m just laser-focused and that’s where my confidence comes from.”