Sparks live updates: Los Angeles Sparks lead Indiana Fever 48-25 at halftime

The Los Angeles Sparks (2-3) face off with the Indiana Fever (2-3) Thursday night to open a two-game homestand. The Sparks are pushing to rebound from a 79-69 road loss to the Wings Tuedsay night.
Sparks showcase offensive fire power in first half
As the first half came to a close, the Sparks were in complete control. The Sparks used their speed advantage off the dribble and lethal from deep range.
Kristi Toliver showcased why she’s one of the top scorers in the league, leading the way with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting and 2-of-5 from behind the three-point line. Bria Holmes was close behind with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting and a perfect 2-for-2 from deep while tallying six rebounds.
Sparks offense off to fast start
The offensive attack for the Sparks didn’t take their foot off the gas without Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike. They end the first quarter on an 10-2 run. This run helped them finish the quarter leading 25-14. Bria Holmes leads the scoring off the bench with six points.
Sparks honor player-turned-coach Seimone Augustus
The Sparks honored Seimone Augustus, better known as Money Mone, Thursday night. The veteran shifted from player to assistant coach shortly before the season opener.
Sparks face Fever without Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike
The Sparks are facing the Fever without a few big names in the lineup due to injuries.