Sparks live updates: Los Angeles Sparks lead Indiana Fever 48-25 at halftime

Sparks showcase offensive fire power in first half

As the first half came to a close, the Sparks were in complete control. The Sparks used their speed advantage off the dribble and lethal from deep range.

Kristi Toliver showcased why she’s one of the top scorers in the league, leading the way with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting and 2-of-5 from behind the three-point line. Bria Holmes was close behind with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting and a perfect 2-for-2 from deep while tallying six rebounds.