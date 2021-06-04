Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sparks live updates: Los Angeles Sparks lead Indiana Fever 48-25 at halftime

The Los Angeles Sparks (2-3) face off with the Indiana Fever (2-3) Thursday night to open a two-game homestand.

Los Angeles Sparks’ Kristi Toliver claps during a game
Kristi Toliver and the Los Angeles Sparks are pushing to open homestand with a win.
(Jim Mone / Associated Press)
By Iliana Limón Romero
Ethan Sands
Sparks showcase offensive fire power in first half

By Ethan Sands

As the first half came to a close, the Sparks were in complete control. The Sparks used their speed advantage off the dribble and lethal from deep range.

Kristi Toliver showcased why she’s one of the top scorers in the league, leading the way with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting and 2-of-5 from behind the three-point line. Bria Holmes was close behind with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting and a perfect 2-for-2 from deep while tallying six rebounds.

Sparks offense off to fast start

By Ethan Sands

The offensive attack for the Sparks didn’t take their foot off the gas without Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike. They end the first quarter on an 10-2 run. This run helped them finish the quarter leading 25-14. Bria Holmes leads the scoring off the bench with six points.

Sparks honor player-turned-coach Seimone Augustus

By Iliana Limón Romero

The Sparks honored Seimone Augustus, better known as Money Mone, Thursday night. The veteran shifted from player to assistant coach shortly before the season opener.

Sparks face Fever without Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike

By Ethan Sands

The Sparks are facing the Fever without a few big names in the lineup due to injuries.